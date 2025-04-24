Mass deportations are critical to America’s future

In a late-night order, the Supreme Court on Saturday blocked the Trump administration from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal aliens. The administration had relied on the law to expedite removals of some of the most dangerous individuals in the country, including alleged MS-13 gang members.

This wasn’t a final ruling on the statute, but it froze current deportation efforts and signaled a likely loss for the White House. Once again, Donald Trump faces betrayal from the very justices he appointed — only Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented. The president now finds himself at odds with a politically driven judiciary that seems to believe unelected lawyers, not the commander in chief, should run the executive branch.

The implication is clear. If Biden can import millions without due process, but Trump can’t deport them without it, then the system has no future.

Mass deportations remain essential if the United States hopes to remain a functioning nation. But the legal system isn’t the only obstacle. Mass democracy — often hailed as a bulwark against tyranny — turns out to be remarkably easy to rig.

When the ruling classes can’t depend on the current electorate to keep them in power, they simply replace it. Democrats understand that new immigrants overwhelmingly support the party that promises wealth redistribution — from the established population to the newly arrived.

Illegal immigrants may not vote immediately, but many will gain amnesty or eventually naturalize. Their children will all receive birthright citizenship. That’s the plan: long-term voter replacement to eliminate serious opposition in national elections.

The crisis at the southern border never threatened Democrats. They designed it. It wasn’t a policy failure. It was an electoral strategy.

And the Supreme Court saw no urgency in stopping a border policy designed to rig American elections for generations.

The Biden administration ran a cell phone app that fast-tracked illegal entry. It didn’t just leave the southern border wide open — it flew planeloads of Haitian migrants directly into the United States and dumped them in small Midwestern towns, where they overwhelmed local infrastructure. At no point did Chief Justice John Roberts step in, despite the administration’s blatant disregard for federal law and its constitutional duty to protect citizens.

When government officials at every level violated core constitutional rights during the pandemic — freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, and more — the Supreme Court barely stirred. When federal intelligence agencies colluded with social media platforms to censor Americans and manipulate the outcome of a presidential election, the justices stayed silent. No emergency orders. No late-night rulings.

Even when January 6 defendants were charged under a statute that clearly didn’t apply to them, the court dragged its feet for years before taking up the case.

But when MS-13 gang members faced deportation under a long-standing federal statute, the Supreme Court sprang into action — issuing a midnight order to protect their due process rights.

Different rules for different people. And we’re all supposed to pretend not to notice.

The situation has become so absurd — so transparently political — that Justice Alito called it out in a blistering dissent, highlighting the irony of denying due process in an emergency order supposedly aimed at protecting due process:

In sum, literally in the middle of the night, the Court issued unprecedented and legally questionable relief without giving the lower courts a chance to rule, without hearing from the opposing party, within eight hours of receiving the application, with dubious factual support for its order, and without providing any explanation for its order. I refused to join the Court’s order because we had no good reason to think that, under the circumstances, issuing an order at midnight was necessary or appropriate.

The absurdity doesn’t end with the timing. Millions of illegal immigrants already lived in the U.S. before Biden took office. Since then, more than six million (at least) have entered illegally — an estimate even generous analysts won’t dispute.

Now consider the implications: If each of those six million requires a full court hearing before deportation, Trump could devote every waking moment of his presidency to the task and still fall short of removing even that cohort.

The implication is clear. If Biden can import millions without due process, but Trump can’t deport them without it, then the system has no future. Democrats get to flood the electorate with a new dependent voting class during their terms, while Republican presidents get bogged down in endless legal entanglements trying to undo the damage.

Every Republican president becomes a man with a bucket, bailing water from a cruise ship with a hole the size of Mexico.

The left keeps warning that Trump’s battles with the courts risk plunging us into a constitutional crisis. But that crisis began tens of millions of illegal immigrants ago.

Federal judges have already blocked Trump administration efforts to reform the military, reduce spending, and rein in foreign aid. They act as though they — not the president — command the executive branch. Now, the Supreme Court has taken the absurd position that the due process rights of illegal alien gang members matter more than the rights of American citizens.

A government that fails to secure its borders or remove those who violate them abandons its most basic responsibility. No country that tolerates mass illegal presence can long remain a country at all — certainly not for long.

The judiciary isn’t defending the rule of law. It’s eroding it — obstructing legitimate executive action, undermining democratic accountability, and weakening national sovereignty.

The Trump administration has ambitious and vital goals: restoring American industry through tariffs, ending the globalist drift in foreign policy, removing progressive rot from universities, and dismantling the administrative state.

But none of it will matter without mass deportations.

Tens of millions of people live in the United States in defiance of our laws. They must be expelled. The only question is how far the courts will go to damage their own credibility trying to stop it.