Media hypes Kamala, but voters aren’t falling for the lies again

The corporate media is touting Kamala Harris' debate performance against Donald Trump this week as an apparent incontrovertible victory. She was so composed, poised, and seemingly intelligent. If you happen to be a low-information voter, you were probably convinced by her performance. She seemed nice and effective — like she believed everything you believe, that she will bring us back to a sense of “normalcy.” That’s the same way that the media depicted Joe Biden. He was the moderate who was supposed to bring us all together again.

Yet the vast majority of Americans aren’t buying it this time around as they did in 2020, especially on one particular point.

The media thinks you’re stupid and uninformed, and this is a great blessing heading into November.

CNN conducted a poll after the presidential debate, and it found that the percentage of voters who trust Trump more than Harris on the economy rose from a 16-point lead to 20 points — an astounding four-point gain. That’s significant, especially since Trump wasn’t pushing his economic agenda heavily during the debate.

This means the American people aren’t buying into Kamala’s “opportunity economy,” despite her best efforts.

We know nothing about her economic proposal other than that it will entail $5 trillion in tax increases. Lacking any policy transparency, Harris is banking on riding the coattails of the alleged successes of the Biden administration. Inflation is down from its decades-record high due to the Biden administration's record deficit spending. Unemployment is low — from its historic highs during the Biden administration's perpetual COVID lockdowns. They gorged our economy until it was morbidly obese, and now they are taking credit for several pounds of weight loss.

Harris and the media have no credibility regarding the economy. They defended Bidenomics. They claimed that everyday Americans just didn't know how inflation works, that you weren't really that stretched. Yet Bidenomics didn’t work. It was an abject failure. Inflation is real, and your wallet felt it.

I have never seen so many lies in a presidential debate before, combined with moderators who proved completely useless in failing to fact-check Harris’ claims.

They think you're stupid and uninformed, and this is a great blessing heading into November. They're so arrogant that they think they still control the narrative. Yet the media does not control the narrative any more. People are waking up to the fact that they are living under a state-run media that does the bidding for whatever the progressive movement dictates. The American people aren't so easily fooled on issues like the economy because the media's narrative runs contrary to their lived experience.

These are the people who want to control the truth, and I think people are seeing through it. The American people aren't as stupid as these people hope.

Even though many political pundits claimed Harris outperformed expectations, debate viewers who reported to Reuters hit the nail on the head: “You can’t pay for groceries with style points" and that "she failed to explain how she's going to help people afford to live.” They can laud her debate performance ad infinitum, but they can’t argue with your wallet.

