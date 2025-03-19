Pelosi’s secret fixer caught at the Capitol on January 6 — what was his role?

If you’ve been paying attention to the political landscape in this country, you know that the depths of corruption and manipulation run far deeper than what most mainstream outlets are willing to acknowledge. I’ve spent years trying to expose the truth about what’s really going on behind the scenes, but every once in a while, something comes across my desk that makes even me stop and take a breath. This is one of those stories.

I woke up yesterday morning to a bombshell story at Blaze News by Steve Baker and Joseph M. Hanneman that should send chills down your spine. The story lays out one of the most disturbing connections we’ve uncovered to date — a connection that ties former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) herself to the chaos on January 6, 2021. And it’s not just a tangential link; it’s a direct involvement with someone who has a history of causing unrest and manipulating narratives for political gain.

Make no mistake: Nancy Pelosi is right at the heart of this story.

I’ve been warning for years about the radical influence of people like Pelosi and their ties to groups that are willing to do anything to push their agenda, but this is a whole new level of dirty politics. Pelosi had a “fixer” in the Capitol on January 6 — and the evidence is damning.

Who is Aaron Black?

Baker and Hanneman’s report reveals that Aaron Black, one of the key organizers behind the infamous Occupy Wall Street protests in 2011, is tied to Pelosi and the events surrounding January 6. He is the same man who has been caught on hidden cameras by Project Veritas bragging about his role in inciting violence at Donald Trump rallies in 2016, using a tactic known as “bird-dogging” to agitate Trump supporters and provoke confrontations.

Following his key role in organizing Occupy Wall Street, Black became a “key political operative” for the “progressive consultant Democracy Partners and, by extension, the Democratic National Committee and the party’s 2016 presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton.” Several years later, Black re-emerged as a “senior political adviser” to Pelosi. Suddenly, we find him, once again, in the thick of things — this time, at Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

What exactly did he do that day? According to multiple sources and whistleblowers who came forward to Baker and Hanneman, Black was responsible for organizing paid agitators to stir the pot at the Capitol and helped set the stage for the narrative that would dominate the media coverage of that day. The goal wasn’t just to incite violence; it was to control the story.

Color revolutions on American soil

This is the same type of manipulation and agitations the State Department, through USAID, has been doing for years in countries like Libya, Syria, and Ukraine — using our tax dollars to fund operations that create unrest, with the ultimate aim of toppling governments. And now, it appears that those same tactics have been brought home to America. These “color revolutions” aren’t just happening overseas — they’re happening right here on our own soil.

Aaron Black is the perfect example of how the left manipulates events to fit their narrative. On January 6, Black and others like him made sure that the media had a story to run with — a story that focused on the violence, the chaos, and the “threat” posed by Trump supporters.

And who was there to help spread that story? None other than Nancy Pelosi, who famously said the goal of the January 6 committee was to “preserve the narrative” of that day.

Pelosi’s ‘precious’

Baker and Hanneman’s article featured a screenshot of Black’s previous X profile picture, picturing Pelosi cradling his face in her hands like some kind of adoring fan. It’s hard to imagine a more fitting image of corruption. Pelosi’s “precious” — as Baker aptly called him — is a man who has made a career out of inciting division and unrest. And now we know that he was right there in the Capitol on January 6, working behind the scenes to further divide this country.

The story Baker and Hanneman uncovered is just the beginning. What’s happening here goes far beyond January 6. It’s part of a larger strategy to control the narrative and undermine any efforts to restore order and sanity to this country.

And make no mistake: Nancy Pelosi is right at the heart of it.

This is just beginning

So what are we going to do about it? The answer is simple: We have to keep exposing the truth. This is the kind of story that should make every American sit up and take notice. If Pelosi and her ilk are willing to go to these lengths to manipulate the public, what else are they capable of?

We can’t afford to look the other way. We need to wake up, speak out, and demand accountability for the actions that have been taking place right under our noses.

