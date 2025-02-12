Red-state Republicans say ‘can’t’ but mean ‘won’t’ on immigration reform

Republicans must decide whether they truly want to end illegal immigration or not. Now is the time to eliminate every incentive that allows illegal immigrants to remain undetected in our communities. If Republicans believe that approach is too harsh, they should have the courage to say so. Instead, across the country, they are gutting enforcement bills that would effectively stop illegal immigration and deter migrants from entering red states under Democratic administrations.

While offering convoluted arguments against commonsense measures, they refuse to admit the obvious: They want illegal immigrants who aren’t in jail to remain here as a source of cheap labor for their donors.

For many, the pledge to end illegal immigration was nothing more than a campaign slogan. Now, they dismiss enforcement measures as 'unrealistic' or too 'disruptive.'

Ending illegal immigration does not require complex logistics. If you fail to pay a speeding ticket, the state will catch up with you. Now, imagine your very presence in the country is illegal. With proper enforcement, no one could interact with law enforcement, government agencies, or civil society without being discovered and turned over to ICE.

The problem isn’t a lack of resources — it’s a lack of will. If red states fully enforced immigration laws, they could permanently end illegal immigration within their borders.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced several bills aimed at, in his words, “ending illegal immigration as we know it.” One proposal sought to criminalize illegal entry into the state, authorize judges to offer jail time as an incentive for self-repatriation, and require all state and local law enforcement agencies to participate in the 287(g) program. That program would allow officers to work directly with ICE, not only to remove criminal aliens in jail but to act as ICE deputies and deport all illegal immigrants they encounter.

Had this proposal passed, it would have made it nearly impossible for most illegal immigrants to live functional lives in Florida. That is precisely why the state’s Republican establishment opposed it.

The special session DeSantis called was filled with political maneuvering, largely aimed at weakening his influence. However, the real motive became clear when state Sen. Joe Gruters, the author of a competing Republican-backed bill, complained in an email to a constituent about DeSantis’ push for “street-level enforcement.” That was exactly DeSantis’ goal and exactly why the establishment opposed it.

Many Republicans are quietly working to limit immigration enforcement — without admitting it — by restricting efforts to only criminal aliens. They want the rest to remain as a cheap labor force for their donors. The counterproposal from legislative leaders not only gutted DeSantis’ street-level enforcement provision but also stripped his existing authority to work with ICE, handing that power to the agriculture commissioner, who had previously opposed E-Verify and supported benefits for illegal immigrants.

Despite their public rhetoric, many Republicans have not abandoned their insatiable appetite for cheap labor. Florida’s political dynamic is unique in that establishment Republicans were also frustrated with DeSantis for defeating the marijuana industry’s ballot initiative. However, this resistance to full-scale state immigration enforcement is appearing across the country. Even in deep-red states, strong enforcement bills are being gutted in committee or never making it to the floor.

Last week, establishment Republicans in Montana and Wyoming weakened key enforcement bills that would have implemented street-level immigration enforcement.

Montana’s HB 278 initially required all law enforcement officers to make a reasonable attempt — when practicable — to determine the immigration status of anyone lawfully stopped or detained, such as for a traffic violation. If lawmakers were serious about deterring illegal immigration and making it impossible for undocumented individuals to remain in the country, verifying immigration status during encounters with state officials would be a logical step.

The bill even included an exception allowing officers to forgo the status check if it would interfere with an ongoing investigation. Despite this, the House Judiciary Committee weakened the bill by changing “shall” to “may,” effectively making the provision optional and stripping it of its enforcement power.

Similarly, Wyoming state Sen. Cheri Steinmetz introduced a comprehensive immigration enforcement bill, SF 124. The proposal required local law enforcement officers to check immigration status during street-level policing. It also mandated that all state agencies verify legal status before granting any state benefits, prohibited individuals from transporting, harboring, or shielding illegal immigrants from law enforcement, and required employers to report illegal workers.

However, a Republican-controlled committee completely gutted the bill, removing its key enforcement mechanisms.

If lawmakers truly want to end illegal immigration and push undocumented individuals to leave the country, they must pass strong enforcement bills at the state level.

Trump has already voiced frustration over the slow pace of removals, which is why states need policies that make it impossible for illegal immigrants to remain and function in the United States. Either Republicans want to solve the problem, or they don’t.

In life, there are always “can’ts” and “won’ts.” When it comes to ending illegal immigration, watch for Republicans to claim they can’t enforce strict policies — when in reality, they simply won’t.