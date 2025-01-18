Rift on the right: Entitlement vs. hard work revisited

A recent social media debate about the state of the American economy should make the GOP consider whether the party of self-empowerment should rebrand itself as the party of entitlement.

Christopher Rufo is a journalist who is well known for, among other things, his culture war crusades against critical race theory in K-12 schools and diversity, equity, and inclusion training in universities. But the goodwill he built up on the right began to evaporate quickly among his former supporters when he cited higher-than-expected salaries for managers at Panda Express and Chipotle as signs of a strong economy.

A descriptive point about the availability of work quickly morphed into accusations that right-wing influencers want young Americans — particularly white men — to accept the declining status brought on by unfettered immigration, the H-1B visa program, DEI, and other forms of anti-white discrimination.

As is often the case on social media — especially X — critics responded emotionally to the point they thought Rufo was making instead of replying logically to his actual words. One of the most illuminating aspects of the online chatter was the clear sense many people felt that working in the service industry was beneath young Americans today.

One popular account even suggested going to trade school was a sign that some conservatives want young men to willingly accept a life of mediocrity. In response, several commentators described having to struggle for years before becoming financially established — the same path every generation has had to take. The problem is that some people seem to think young people should have six-figure salaries within a few years of finishing college.

This debate is crucial for conservatives to hash out in public. While we all agree that elected officials must serve their constituents, opinions clearly diverge on the finer points of the deal.

This debate centers on a word that often makes conservatives uncomfortable: entitlement. Conservatives easily recognize entitlement when a newly graduated Ivy League student demands that co-workers respect his “she/they” pronouns. The same applies to progressives who insist on quotas in industries based on superficial identity traits like skin color, sex, or sexual preference. Yet expecting a specific type of job in an ideal location with a high salary is equally entitled.

This dynamic makes the current conservative debate especially compelling. For decades, liberals have argued that stagnant upward mobility in the working class — particularly for black Americans — stems from policy decisions, institutional bias, and market forces. They attribute disparities in unemployment rates and household income to employment discrimination. Similarly, they cite bias in banking as the reason for gaps in homeownership rates.

Conservatives often counter leftist critiques by emphasizing family, cultural norms, personal responsibility, and resisting self-pity. More people are starting to notice the heightened understanding conservatives display now that structural critiques are emerging from the right.

I hope policymakers and pundits in the MAGA era develop policies and cultural solutions that address the needs of all Americans, not just their favored groups. A hardworking young man should be able to pursue a meaningful vocation, find a good wife, raise a large family, support his community, and become part of a thriving local church. This vision applies equally to young black men in Brooklyn and young white men in Boise. Elected officials should consider both as constituents. At the same time, those men must work hard, seize every opportunity, and remain driven.

An entitlement mindset teaches people to focus on what they believe others owe them and encourages blaming external forces for personal failures. In contrast, an empowerment mindset fosters growth and the determination to make the most of available opportunities. Those who expect an ideal job in their desired location risk falling into envy, resentment, and self-pity. Meanwhile, those who take the job they can get and work diligently until a better one arises set themselves on the path to gratitude and fulfillment.

Yes, we should elect politicians who serve the interests of the American people. But even a booming economy doesn’t protect us from struggle. We can either respond with complaints about who owes us or get to work charting a path forward. Life is hard, but part of being a man is doing hard things. Those bootstraps aren’t going to pull themselves up.