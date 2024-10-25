Security in shambles as ideologues wreak havoc in the Biden-Harris Pentagon

An alarming situation is unfolding within the Biden-Harris administration’s national security apparatus, with implications for the presidential election and a potential Harris-Walz administration. Over the weekend, someone within the U.S. government allegedly leaked sensitive intelligence about a potential Israeli military response against Iran.

Though officials have not yet announced the source of the leak, authorities have accused a woman at the Pentagon of being linked to it. She is reportedly involved with Iran’s “Experts Initiative,” a program designed to influence Western policy. Despite this, she remains employed at the Pentagon and retains access to sensitive information.

This trend of appointing ideologues to critical roles raises a larger concern: How many more are operating under the radar?

While it’s unclear whether she is responsible for the latest leak, the fact that someone under investigation for ties to Iran continues to hold such a critical position raises serious concerns. It highlights the troubling reality that radical political ideologues may have infiltrated the agencies responsible for protecting the U.S. from foreign threats.

This isn’t a case of routine negligence that could have endangered lives or ignited tensions in an already volatile region. It reflects the rampant politicization of the security apparatus within the Biden-Harris administration, mirroring past failures under the Obama administration. Obama’s coziness with groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, and now the Democrats’ questionable approach to Iran, reveals a troubling pattern of empowering radical ideologues in key positions.

Consider Robert Malley, Biden’s special envoy to Iran, who is under FBI investigation for mishandling classified information. Why does Malley still have a job at the State Department?

This trend of appointing ideologues to critical roles raises a larger concern: How many more are operating under the radar? And how much damage could they cause before being discovered? These are not isolated incidents; they are part of a systemic problem. The full extent of these failures will likely emerge when a new administration, such as a future Trump administration, takes office and starts cleaning house.

National security isn’t the only area where the Biden-Harris administration is struggling. The recent circulation of a deepfake video targeting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, reportedly orchestrated by Russian agents, illustrates how disinformation is being weaponized to influence elections. The video falsely accused Walz of sexual misconduct during his time as a teacher. Although it was quickly debunked, the video had already circulated on social media, sparking outrage and confusion.

What’s baffling is how quickly the director of national intelligence denounced the video as Russian disinformation. This response stands in stark contrast to the 2016 election, when allegations of Trump’s ties to Russia dragged on for months, despite the FBI knowing early on that the Steele dossier was filled with falsehoods. Similarly, during the 2020 election, the intelligence community swiftly labeled the Hunter Biden laptop scandal as Russian propaganda, making little effort to verify the contents.

The DNI’s swift response to shut down the Walz story feels more like political damage control than a sincere effort to protect the truth.

Given these inconsistencies, how can Americans trust the intelligence community when it rushes to label something “Russian disinformation” now? The speed with which it acted in the Walz case contrasts sharply with the slow response — or lack of one — in previous instances involving Trump. It’s hard not to question whether the intelligence community is picking sides, especially when the narrative aligns with a political agenda. The intelligence community has become a partisan political weapon.

Americans need to wake up and recognize the real threat. The Biden-Harris administration isn’t just asleep at the wheel — it's actively enabling the very forces that jeopardize our national security. This threat will only intensify under a Harris-Walz administration. We need leaders like Trump who will prioritize the American people, clean house, and refuse to cater to ideologues sympathetic to our enemies. Our national security is on the ballot.

