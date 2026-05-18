Spencer Pratt is showing conservatives how it's done

It is rare that mayoral campaigns receive national attention, but Spencer Pratt’s bid for mayor of Los Angeles is an exception.

Since his initial campaign announcement in January, Pratt has been gaining momentum and is now polling in second place behind incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D). His campaign has primarily focused on restoring the city to its former glory, particularly in the wake of the damage from the horrific Palisades fires of 2025.

If politicians want to connect with voters, especially the next generation of voters, they will have to become good communicators online.

Two weeks ago, he uploaded his now-viral campaign ad featuring the hit song “Not Like Us,” showing the untouched properties of Mayor Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman. The video then showcases the charred ruins where Pratt’s home previously stood, along with the trailer he now resides in.

Whatever the fate of Pratt’s campaign, he has hit on a messaging strategy that right-wing candidates would do well to emulate going forward if they want to be successful in the digital age.

Conservatives have had trouble breaking out of their image as out-of-touch intellectuals. Pratt’s message has more emotional impact. And his language is assertive. In the past, Republican leaders like George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, and Mike Pence had a cultural reputation for being passive. Pratt’s ad makes him look like something out of the “John Wick” action series.

In the late 2000s, Pratt rose to fame on the reality television series “The Hills.” At the time, he was known as something of an antagonist, not unlike Trump when the latter appeared on his own television series, “The Apprentice.”

Pratt is using the skills he developed in Hollywood to focus on the problems regular Angelenos suffer under liberal leadership — ballooning homeless encampments, family-destroying traffic in lethal drugs, and mismanaged animal shelters. Each of his main issues is effectively communicated in an emotionally compelling way.

Pratt’s campaign is the kind that could emerge only in the post-Trump era. In each of President Trump’s campaigns, he used his skills as an entertainer to communicate his agenda. “Make America Great Again” became a resonating success because it quickly and clearly explained his ideology.

Photos of Trump driving a garbage truck and working at a McDonald’s were used to convey his affection for hard work. And just as Pratt used the high-energy song “Not Like Us,” Trump commandeered the anthem “YMCA,” turning it into a MAGA staple.

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Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Traditional communications methods like yard signs and mailers are still important in politics, but there is a growing requirement for candidates to have a strong social media presence. About 51% of Gen Z teenagers get their news primarily from social media, and the consumption rates of adults who get their news from social media platforms are consistently growing.

If politicians want to connect with voters, especially the next generation of voters, they will have to become good communicators online.

If conservatives don’t internalize this message, liberals certainly will. Many already have. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a radical socialist, won a resounding victory thanks in part to his social media skills.

He did a good job talking to residents, explaining perceived problems, and appearing to be a good-natured provider. He leaned into showing emotion, such as when he tearfully told the story of his aunt who couldn’t ride the subway after 9/11 — even though he didn’t actually have an aunt living in New York in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks.

He has tried to appear friendly, singing songs and dancing for preschoolers alongside former President Obama. He has even managed to tell a few jokes, such as when he appeared on “The Tonight Show.”

Mamdani’s charm won him the election in New York, and Pratt’s charm could do the same in Los Angeles. Conservatives shouldn’t mimic Mamdani’s dishonesty, but they need to be prepared to lean into their own distinctive charisma. Regardless of the outcome in his election, Pratt can help show the way. Conservatives who want to keep winning in the next few years need to pay attention.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published at the American Mind.