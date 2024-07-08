The Supreme Court granted immunity to Trump … and Obama … and Biden

The U.S. Supreme Court last week ruled that presidents have immunity from prosecution for “official acts,” while other unofficial acts are not immune from prosecution. The justices voted 6-3 along ideological lines to send specific charges against Donald Trump back to a lower court for a decision, stating the lower courts need to conduct further proceedings to determine which conduct of Trump’s may be prosecuted.

As expected, the right cheered the verdict. The left, showing its inability to understand the court’s ruling, the law, and the Constitution, predicted the end of democracy.

Does the left really want to see Barack Obama or Joe Biden on trial for murder or being an accessory to murder?

Joe Biden remarked that “for all practical purposes, [Monday’s] decision almost certainly means that there are virtually no limits on what a president can do.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a dissent, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Demonstrating her lack of knowledge and understanding of the majority opinion, Sotomayor wrote:

The President of the United States is the most powerful person in the country, and possibly the world. When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority’s reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution. Order the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune, immune, immune. With fear for our democracy, I dissent.

The House of Representatives’ most famous ex-bartender, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, took to X to lament the decision, posting:

The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control. Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture. I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.

Perhaps the most egregious reaction came from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who claimed, “I really did not expect that they would do this. Donald Trump and his counsel asked for this 100% absolute immunity thing, which is insane. I would say they got 105% of what they were asking for.”

Maddow continued, “This is a death squad ruling. This is a ruling that says that as long as you can construe it as an official or quasi-official act, you can do absolutely anything — absolutely anything — and never be held accountable, not only while you are president, but forever. Trump has activated pro-Trump paramilitary groups.”

While these reactions border on the insane, there are two people in the world who are very grateful for the high court’s decision: Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

If the Supreme Court had ruled the way the left demanded and found that no president is immune from prosecution, do they believe that no Republican administration would seek vengeance on former presidents?

Barack Obama as commander in chief ordered the deaths of U.S. citizens Anwar al-Awlaki, Samir Khan, and 16-year-old Abdulrahman al-Awlaki in Yemen by drone strike. His administration was sued by the ACLU for violating the Constitution’s guarantee against the deprivation of life without due process of law. Obama prevailed.

Obama also oversaw an operation called “Fast and Furious,” a scheme to traffic firearms over the border to Mexico directly into the hands of criminals, instructing gun store owners to break the law by selling firearms to suspected criminals.

One of those guns was used to murder U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry in 2010.

Biden has allowed the invasion of the United States by illegal immigrants, resulting in the deaths of scores of Americans. He has done little to stem the flow of fentanyl into the country, resulting in the deaths of more than 70,000 people a year since 2021.

And, on August 29, 2021, Biden approved a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing 10 innocent people, including seven children.

Does the left really want to see Biden extradited to the Hague to face trial?

The left bemoans the most recent decision of the Supreme Court, granting partial immunity to presidents for official acts. But the left does not understand that the Supreme Court saved the legacies of both Biden and Obama.