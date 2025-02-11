They lied, we suffered — now the truth is coming out

We are living in extraordinary times, and I don’t say that lightly. After decades of studying history, watching civilizations rise and fall, I have never seen anything like our current moment. Its profundity is undeniable, and it has the potential to save our republic — if we handle it carefully.

For years, we were told a story about our government: that it was a wise manager, an even-handed protector of justice, a careful steward of the public trust. It was force-fed to us in government schools and parroted by the establishment media. Many good, decent Americans believed, at the very least, that their government worked for them — not against them.

But that trust has been crumbling, and 2020 was the breaking point for at least half the country. Governments across the world turned their power against their own people. They dictated where we could go, who we could see, whether we could open our businesses or even hold funerals for our loved ones. They told us it was all in the name of “health,” “safety,” and “science.”

But we now know the truth. It wasn’t about health. It wasn’t about safety. It wasn’t even about science. It was about control.

Just a few years later, the truth is now finally coming out. The institutions we were told to trust — the government, the media, the so-called fact-checkers, the scientists, the pharmaceutical industry — have all been exposed. Their own emails, their own records, and their own financial trails are revealing what many of us suspected all along.

This should be the moment of ultimate victory for anyone who has ever called themselves a liberal. The left used to be the anti-establishment, the ones who warned against corporate influence, government overreach, and media manipulation. Now, they’re the ones desperately clinging to the establishment narrative, dismissing all revelations as “conspiracy theories.” But it’s not conspiracy when their own documents prove it.

America needs to understand: This is not a left-versus-right issue. This is a deeper issue about systemic corruption. For the first time in our lifetimes, the average, hardworking American is seeing it, not behind the curtain in the shadows, but out in broad daylight, exposed for what it truly is. And that’s a game changer.

But now is not the time for gloating. Now is the time for caution. We must be disciplined, diligent, and honest. The truth is our most powerful weapon, and if we are reckless with it, we risk everything. Credibility should be our north star, and if we lose that, we have nothing to stand on.

That’s why we must be careful about the information we spread. Rumors, half-truths, and speculation only serve to weaken the movement for transparency. If we spread falsehoods, the establishment will use that to discredit everything else. We must demand facts, verify sources, and refuse to be manipulated.

The second thing we must do is demand accountability. No matter whose side they’re on, if laws were broken, justice must be served — period. It doesn’t matter if it’s a Republican or a Democrat, someone we admired or someone we despised. No one is above the law. The corruption in our institutions must be rooted out. The two-tiered justice system that has protected the powerful while punishing the weak must be dismantled. The bloated, unaccountable bureaucracies that have ruled over us without our consent must be shut down.

Finally, we must stand for common sense and the rule of law. This is how we win. This is how we bring about a real American revolution — not through violence, not through destruction, but through truth and justice. The ballot box remains our weapon. We elected a leader who promised to expose corruption, and he is doing exactly that. For the first time in my lifetime, we are seeing a president follow-through on his promises, and that has the entrenched elite terrified.

Elites are scrambling. They are rewriting history, deleting old tweets, trying to downplay what they did. But this time, it won’t work. An increasing number of Americans are waking up and questioning what they’ve been told — and the establishment is quaking.

This is the moment we take our country back — not with anger, not with riots, but with clarity, with vigilance, and with the truth. If we get this right — if we stand firm, if we hold the line, if we refuse to be silenced — we can fix our country.

Transparency will save America. The truth shall set us free, and the establishment fears nothing more than a people who refuse to be afraid.

