Tim Walz is the perfect salesman for the Democrats’ anti-white policies

Kamala Harris deliberately chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, recognizing how his combination of her political radicalism and his almost over-the-top parody of a Middle American white guy would resonate.

Harris’ vice presidential pick shows that Democrats recognize their potential problem with white voters. Walz, however, will play a less prominent version of the role Joe Biden has filled for the past four years — offering a friendly face to white voters in hopes that they overlook the pervasive anti-whiteness within the modern Democratic Party.

The only public role for whites such as Tim Walz in the new Democratic Party is one of self-flagellation.

Anyone who has read my recently released book, “The Unprotected Class: How Anti-White Racism Is Tearing America Apart,” which opens with an extended meditation on how Minnesota’s political class reacted to George Floyd's death, will find this development unsurprising. The Democrats lead today’s anti-white politics with their relentless focus on “white privilege” and their push for affirmative action, DEI, and other racially discriminatory policies.

But to understand the depth of this animus and how it plays out among Democrats, look back to the recent Zoom calls of “White Women for Kamala” and “White Dudes for Harris,” each of which drew more than 150,000 viewers of pallor.

“As white women we need to use our privilege to make positive changes,” said a leader of White Women for Kamala, one Arielle Fodor, also known as “Mrs. Frazzled,” a TikTok influencer.

“If you find yourself talking over or speaking for BIPOC individuals or, God forbid, correcting them,” Fodor told the nice white ladies tuning in, then they should immediately desist. “As white people, we have a lot to learn and unlearn.”

Well then.

But the genuflection of white women was trivial compared to the contortions white men are asked to do to remain in the Democratic Party tent.

The leading organizer of “White Dudes for Harris” is actually a white guy, Ross Morales Rocketto, though in taking the last name of his Hispanic political activist wife as his own middle name, he does a great deal to obscure this. A review of Rocketto’s résumé on LinkedIn reveals that all five of the political candidates whose campaigns he worked on full-time were Hispanic, some of whom (like the Castro brothers in Texas) were hard-core ethnic activists.

Rocketto’s biography is hardly the profile of an average “white dude” but rather a white person who has gone out of his way to embrace nonwhite identities and affiliations. After he opened the proceedings with some brief introductory remarks, he handed things off not to a white person, but to Maurice Mitchell, a black man who is the national director of the radical left Working Families Party.

Mitchell’s X account touts his enduring relationship with the “Movement for Black Lives,” which calls for reparations and “ending the war on black people,” among many other radical demands. He informed the white guys on the call that “white nationalists in MAGA want to speak for you” and that they needed to avoid “discourse rooted in racism and sexism.” “Your silence signals agreement,” he told them, giving the dutiful white listeners marching orders.

One participant, retweeted approvingly by the official White Dudes for Harris X account, said he was “more than thankful that it started with its first speaker being a black man. We need to listen.”

Once an actual white person finally took the floor, it was a cavalcade of anti-white apologies. One speaker slandered fellow white men by noting, “Throughout American history, when white men organized, it was often with pointy hats on,” a truly absurd way to describe more than 400 years of white men’s political activity in America that led the country from its beginnings as a tiny group of colonies on the Eastern Seaboard to the world’s pre-eminent power.

Other men referred to “marginalized communities that educate me every single day” and noted that “Kamala is carrying on her shoulders 248 years of pain, of agony, of hope of frustration, and no matter how many degrees she has, no matter how good her grades are, she’s never good enough because they’re always moving the line.” (The “they” of course, is understood to be those bad whites who support Trump.)

Or as the official Twitter account itself summarized the call, “The recurring theme of #WhiteDudesforHarris was that White Dudes can no longer just silently disagree w/ racism & misogyny.” There was no mention of why Harris is the best candidate for president other than her nonwhite and female identity. Among the Democrats, no other explanation was necessary.

If there was ever a place where white people in the Democratic Party might have been expected to unapologetically assert their ethnic identity or interests they might have as white Americans, one would think it would be in a self-designated ethnic affinity group. But what was made clear in these Zoom calls is that the only public role for whites such as Tim Walz in the new Democratic Party is one of self-flagellation. They can speak, as Walz has done, to the “systemic racism” allegedly created by their own community, or they cannot speak at all.