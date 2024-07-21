Vote for Trump or face the Democrats’ vision of America

After Joe Biden, arguably the worst president in American history, delivered the worst presidential debate performance in history, even the most committed Democratic Party propagandists in the press were forced to acknowledge reality. These journalists, who had spent the previous three-plus years lying about Biden’s “vitality” and fitness to serve, reported their shock and “panic” that Biden really was an addled old man.

Of course, just weeks before the Trump-Biden debate, the same shameless media propagandists were engaged in a coordinated effort to dismiss the mounting and undeniable evidence of Biden’s rapidly deteriorating mental state as “cheap fakes.” But the media’s shameless 180 — from denial to admittance regarding Biden’s obvious mental decline — pales in comparison to their diabolical refusal to acknowledge a far more dangerous reality that they have created and deny — even after a failed assassination attempt on former President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The July 13 attempt on Trump’s life has forced the nation to recognize the mental and moral depravity of the left and the Democratic Party.

Miraculously, Trump survived the July 13 assassination attempt, which left two attendees dead. Just as the complicit media lied to the American people about Biden’s mental condition only to feign shock following the debate, they have repeatedly lied about the origins of political violence in America. Now, they feign shock again when their own dangerous and violent rhetoric resulted in his attempted murder.

Many Americans have previously voiced their fears of a likely assassination attempt against Trump — from your Uncle Bob to Tucker Carlson — and those fears were quickly dismissed as a “baseless far-right conspiracy theory” by the very media now feigning shock and condemnation over a very real assassination attempt. How did the media get it so wrong again?

In “America’s Last Stand,” I chronicle the rapid rise in violence against Republicans since Trump’s election in 2016 — violence that is a direct consequence of increasingly hyperbolic and inflammatory rhetoric from the Democratic Party.

A deranged gunman in 2017 opened fire on Republican congressmen practicing for the annual congressional baseball game against Democrats in 2017, an assassination attempt that nearly left Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) dead. The gunman was an emphatic Bernie Sanders supporter, who parroted the Democrat talking point that “Trump has destroyed our democracy,” and announced on his social media, “It’s time to destroy Trump & co [sic].”

That same year, Rep. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was attacked by a Democrat neighbor, which left Paul with broken ribs. Rene Boucher, Paul’s assailant, had similarly posted deranged and emotionally unstable social media posts fueled by Democratic talking points before his attack.

Boucher urged Special Counsel Robert Mueller to “Fry Trump’s gonads,” in reference to Mueller’s wholly unjustified investigation into the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal, a very real coup attempt concocted by the Clinton campaign, Democratic National Committee, and outgoing Obama administration, all of which is also detailed in “America’s Last Stand.”

In both examples of politically motivated violence, the media and FBI rushed either to dismiss evidence of Democratic Party responsibility and assuage its guilt, or otherwise applaud it.

In the case of the attack on the baseball practice, the corrupt FBI fought for nearly three years to cover up the motivations of the shooter, informing the House Intelligence Committee that it had determined the shooting was motivated by a desire to commit “suicide by cop.” It wasn’t until May 2021 that the FBI finally reclassified the attack as an incident of domestic terrorism, due to relentless pressure from Republicans.

In the case of Boucher’s assault on Paul, MSNBC host Katie Hunt referred to the violent attack as one of her “favorite stories.” Actress Bette Midler later joked, “Where’s Rand Paul’s neighbor when we need him,” after Paul opposed another irresponsible government funding bill. Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) own daughter said of the attack, “Rand Paul’s neighbor was right.”

Democrats and their media operatives have normalized violence against Republicans over the past eight or so years. In “America’s Last Stand,” I identify this dangerous development as "21st Century Jim Crow.” During the Jim Crow era, violence served as the primary method of maintaining social control, and black people had virtually no legal recourse because the entire justice system was controlled by all-white, anti-black police, prosecutors, judges, and juries. Today, substitute Republicans for black people. Today, the same Democratic Party cheers the anti-Republican caste system gaining traction in the present.

In 2017, leftist activist and comedian Kathy Griffin posed for a photo with a mock severed head of President Trump. That same year, leftist activist and pop singer Madonna told an audience she had thought about “blowing up the White House.” In 2018, then-former Vice President Biden said he would “beat the hell” out of Trump if they were in high school.

In September 2022, Biden claimed that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic” and that "they promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.”

And yet the prominent patterns of political violence come from the left — the Democratic Party. Antifa and Black Lives Matter are both radical and violent left-wing, Democratic Party-aligned and funded organizations responsible for an enormous and tragic loss of life and property committed in the service of party objectives.

The propagandist media have repeatedly compared Trump to Hitler and falsely accused both Trump and his supporters of being fascists or semi-fascists or a “threat to democracy,” more dangerous lies and propaganda that I rebut in “America’s Last Stand.”

Rather than acknowledge the reality that it is their own deranged and violent supporters committing one violent act after another against Republicans, Democrats and the media unequivocally deny any responsibility.

But mental illness and violence in the Democratic Party is neither secret nor exceptional for those capable of acknowledging reality. It is the proverbial elephant in the room — as obvious and true as Biden’s mental impairment. More importantly, Democrat violence precedes the Trump era.

While the 19th-century assassination of Abraham Lincoln is among the most infamous examples of extreme violence against the Democratic Party’s opponents, such evil deeds also fuel the fantasies of modern left-wing ideologues. For example, the 2006 British mockumentary "Death of a President” describes the fictional assassination of Republican President George W. Bush.

Anyone paying attention and objecting to the left's false and insane characterizations of Trump and his supporters over the past eight years isn't surprised the assassination attempt happened. Democrats are responsible, and their denial or gaslighting doesn't change that. The same Democrats calling for gun bans to prevent mass shootings ignore their own hate-filled rhetoric that inspires violence.

Just as Biden’s disastrous debate performance forced the nation to recognize his utter incompetence and mental deterioration, the July 13 attempt on Trump’s life has forced the nation to recognize the mental and moral depravity of the left and the Democratic Party.

In November, the choice has become that much clearer. Americans can vote for Trump and reject political violence, totalitarianism, and moral collapse. Otherwise, we devolve into the Democratic Party’s vision for America — one that approves of the attempted murder of a presidential candidate.

America, we have a problem — a violent and dangerous Democratic Party.