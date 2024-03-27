What does Big Pharma know about the youth cancer epidemic that we don’t?

Excess cancers, cardiac deaths, and stillbirths, oh my! It’s only the future of humanity on the line as excess mortality among young adults has become part of the “new normal” since 2021. Will state and federal officials ever take an interest in trying to understand why so many young people are either dying suddenly or developing aggressive cancers?

The world is currently focused on the news of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, coming so soon after the diagnosis of her father-in-law, King Charles. Although it is impossible to know how the princess of Wales got cancer, now is the time to ask why there has been such a sharp spike in cancer among younger adults — particularly in the U.K. and the United States — coinciding with the advent of the COVID-19 shots.

Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, the three main makers of the COVID shots, are openly bragging about joining the race to the “cure” for cancer.

Just before Kate’s announcement, the Daily Mail on March 15 published a comprehensive report warning of the explosion in cancers among young adults, especially in the developed world.

“Studies project diagnoses will continue to rise by 31 percent and deaths will rise by 21 percent in 2030,” the Daily Mail story warned. “Nearly every continent is experiencing an increase of various types of cancer in people under 50 years old, which is particularly problematic as the disease tends to be caught in later stages in this population because most doctors aren't trained to look for it in young people.”

Globally, Australia and New Zealand have the highest cancer rates in the world among people under 50, at 135 and 119 per 100,000, respectively. The United States ranks sixth.

Obviously, the gradual increase in cancers among young people has climbed steadily over the past few decades, long before the COVID shots came on the scene. The Daily Mail offers “expert” speculation about obesity, poor diet, and unhealthy lifestyles being partly responsible but then rightly notes that “because lifestyles, habits and diets vary so widely from country-to-country, they now believe these factors do not entirely account for the surge.”

More importantly, while there has been a gradual increase in cancers for years, there has been an epidemic-level precipitous increase just over the past few years, an increase that belies any natural trend, that appears to be concentrated in all the highly vaccinated countries.

A recent pre-print paper coauthored by Carlos Alegria, Yuri Nunes, and David Wiseman looked at cancer rates in the U.S. in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and found a shocking increase, which empirically proves the anecdotal evidence we’re observing of oncology and radiology appointments being booked up around the country.

The authors found “a rise in excess mortality from neoplasms reported as underlying cause of death, which started in 2020 (1.7%) and accelerated substantially in 2021 (5.6%) and 2022 (7.9%).”

“The increase in excess mortality in both 2021 (Z-score of 11.8) and 2022 (Z-score of 16.5) are highly statistically significant (extreme events),” they write.

A student of statistics would easily see that this deviates from the past generation's general trend of diet, obesity, and lifestyle. The standard deviations from the mean since 2021 are off the charts.

Thus, while it is possible that the bioweapon of the COVID virus itself could bear some responsibility for the rise in cancers, the timing suggests the shots are the likelier culprit.

Figures from the Northern Ireland Cancer Registry also show that 2021 was a benchmark year, both in terms of the anomalous increase and the late-stage diagnoses. In 2021, there was a 17% increase in colon cancer and a 9% increase in breast cancer in Northern Ireland compared to 2018-2019. Also, more patients were found with advanced disease in 2021 compared with the years just before the pandemic.

Several months ago, the American Cancer Society projected about 2 million new cancer cases and 600,000 cancer deaths in the United States this year, equivalent to more than 5,000 diagnoses each day. Everyone — including Joe Biden in his recent State of the Union address — is acknowledging a cancer bomb but only to the extent they discuss phantom solutions without ever addressing what may be fueling an event that statistics show cannot be due to random chance.

Biden even had the nerve to propose that the very mRNA technology that may be contributing to the cancers would be the remedy. Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, the three main makers of the COVID shots, are openly bragging about joining the race to the “cure” for cancer.

Pfizer just spent $43 billion to purchase Seagen, a Seattle-based biotech manufacturer of cancer drugs. This comes on the heels of it spending $14 million on a Super Bowl ad promoting the company’s involvement in cancer research and its promise to produce eight cancer drugs by 2030.

Eli Lilly agreed to purchase Point Biopharma Global at a “90% premium” to own its radiopharmaceuticals and drug for neuroendocrine tumors. AstraZeneca announced earlier this month it will buy Canadian drug developer Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $2 billion, giving the British drug giant its first foothold in the radiopharmaceutical drugs market. And of course, Moderna is teaming up with Merck to produce its own cancer vaccine.

What do those companies know that we don’t? It’s evident that the COVID shots have caused sudden death, blood disorders, heart damage, autoimmune disorders, and neurological damage. Given the contamination with DNA plasmids and polyomavirus simian virus 40, which is a known oncogenic DNA virus that has been shown to cause numerous cancers in lab animals, do they think we are stupid and unaware of the fact that the shots likely contributed to this epidemic?

Why is there a sudden alacrity to discover a cure for something we refuse to diagnose properly? Hmmm ... where have we seen this approach from public health before?