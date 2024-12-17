White-coat supremacy forever?

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced his retirement in 2022 but continued to receive a private chauffer and a U.S. Marshal security detail, funded by taxpayers. That constitutes evidence that under the Biden-Harris junta, Fauci remains in power, a serious matter that should come as no surprise.

Fauci has been a government bureaucrat since 1968, and during the COVID pandemic, Joe Biden let slip that, in effect, Fauci was the real president. Fauci recently authored “HIV and COVID-19: Shared Lessons from Two Pandemics,” which leaves the key by the front door.

Never again should anyone, let alone a Lysenko figure like Fauci, be allowed to control a government health agency for decades.

HIV, by which Fauci means AIDS or HIV/AIDS, fails to qualify as a pandemic. Back in the 1980s, Fauci contended that AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) could be spread by simple family contact and would ravage the general population. As Michael Fumento noted in “The Myth of Heterosexual AIDS,” the syndrome never moved beyond male homosexuals, hemophiliacs, and intravenous drug users in any significant measure. As with COVID, the origin of AIDS was a matter of dispute.

In 1983, Luc Montagnier, director of the Viral Oncology Unit at the Pasteur Institute, discovered the human immunodeficiency virus, better known as HIV. That came to the attention of Fauci, who earned a medical degree in 1966 but in 1968 took a cushy “yellow beret” job with the National Institutes of Health. Fauci’s bio showed no advanced degrees in biochemistry or molecular biology, but in 1984, the NIH made him director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where he flagged HIV as the sole cause of AIDS. Medical scientists much more qualified than Fauci disagreed.

‘Copious scientific evidence’

Harvard and Johns Hopkins molecular biologist Charles Thomas, biochemist and Nobel laureate Kary Mullis, and UC Berkeley molecular biologist Peter Duesberg — a member of the National Academy of Sciences with an outstanding investigator grant — had never seen a retrovirus with such destructive capabilities. Never had a retrovirus been shown to cause a human disease or even a disease in animals. Nobel laureate Walter Gilbert found “no animal model for AIDS,” and Harvey Bialy, scientific editor of the journal Biotechnology, could locate “no pathogenic relative” for the virus. Some 40 years later, here’s how Fauci spins it:

Several years after the discovery of AIDS, Peter Duesberg, a prominent molecular virologist from the University of California at Berkeley, claimed that HIV was not the cause, but that the syndrome was the result of noninfectious factors such as recreational and pharmaceutical drug use and sexual promiscuity unrelated to the virus. He was joined in AIDS denialism by other prominent scientists including Kary Mullis, who won the 1993 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique. It was remarkable that these scientists made claims based on no credible scientific information and in the face of copious amounts of scientific evidence that negated their assertions.

Fauci leaves out a key point. Kary Mullis also contended that Fauci “doesn’t understand electronic microscopy, and he doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in a position like he’s in.” The unqualified NIAID boss, who never invented anything, did not attempt to debate Mullis, Duesberg, Thomas, or any member of the Group for the Scientific Reappraisal of the HIV/AIDS Hypothesis. In 2024, Fauci has it exactly backwards.

It was the NIAID boss who failed to show “copious scientific evidence” that HIV is the sole cause of AIDS. His new paper fails to cite any peer reviewed, replicated study confirming that causation, and avoids an Italian study on “non-HIV AIDS.” At 83, the evasive bureaucrat is still quick on the trigger.

Dr. Fauci maintained that COVID-19 virus emerged naturally in the wild. Other medical scientists detected a laboratory origin. Instead of engaging in debate, Fauci smeared them as “conspiracy theorists.” To this day, he piles it on:

Misinformation and disinformation have been rampant during the COVID-19 pandemic and were made worse by online platforms that amplify untruths faster than any other time in history, some of them spread by well-funded bad-faith actors. From a public health standpoint, this has been particularly damaging with hesitancy to accept the safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccines.

For Fauci, “misinformation” and “disinformation” mean any departure from the views of the NIAID boss. The medical scientists of the Great Barrington Declaration, most if not all more qualified than Fauci, challenged his lockdown policies, particularly with schools. As with the AIDS dissenters, Fauci did not debate these scientists and chose to attack them as “fringe epidemiologists.” Obama NIH director Francis Collins tasked Fauci for a “quick and devastating takedown” of the GBD scientists.

In 2021, the nonpracticing doctor proclaimed, “Attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science.” To all but the willfully blind, Fauci is a certified megalomaniac, but there’s a method to his madness.

“It has been firmly established that the origin of HIV is zoonotic,” Fauci now proclaims, without showing how that has been established by any replicated study. In effect, Fauci is working backwards, applying his false claim for the COVID virus to HIV. On the other hand, Fauci is looking ahead.

With the state calling the shots, and many diseases proclaimed “zoonotic,” government health bosses can lay down mandates with no scientific verification, as Fauci modeled during the COVID pandemic. In 2021, the same year he claimed to represent science, Fauci told a Montreal audience:

I think what people have to appreciate is that indeed, you do have personal liberties for yourself and you should be in control of that. But you are a member of society, and as a member of society — reaping all the benefits of being a member of society — you have a responsibility to society. And I think each of us, particularly in the context of a pandemic that’s killing millions of people, you have got to look at it and say there comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision, for the greater good of society.

Time for accountability

As it turns out, white-coat supremacy is standard-brand totalitarianism. That is Fauci’s vision moving forward, but the NIAID boss has a problem. President Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., author of “The Real Anthony Fauci.” In his cover endorsement, Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier proclaimed: “Dr. Joseph Goebbels wrote that ‘a lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.’ Tragically for humanity, there are many, many untruths emanating from Dr. Fauci and his minions. RFK Jr. exposes the decades of lies.” RFK Jr. can continue the exposure but not alone.

Trump’s choice to head the National Institutes of Health is Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, smeared by Fauci and Collins as a fringe epidemiologist and censored from social media. Trump’s choice to run the Centers for Disease Control is U.S. Army veteran David Weldon, a physician, former congressman, and critic of the CDC and its vaccine policies.

Kennedy, Bhattacharya, and Weldon face an urgent and monumental task: the dismantling of white-coat supremacy, whose institutional structures remain intact. New NIAID director Jeanne Marrazzo is a Fauci disciple, and if anybody thought Fauci still runs the show, it would be hard to blame them. His plan for the future must not stand.

Never again should anyone, let alone a Lysenko figure like Fauci, be allowed to control a government health agency for decades. Never again should one person wield executive-level power without ever facing the voters. Never again should the same people control public health policy and spending on medical research.

Kary Mullis, who called out Fauci as unqualified for the NIAID job, died in 2019, but at this writing, Peter Duesberg is still around. As he explained in “Inventing the AIDS Virus,” Fauci worked behind the scenes to cancel Duesberg’s media appearances and targeted his NIH grants, which in time, hindered the cancer research that brought Duesberg to UC Berkeley in the first place. Without Fauci’s campaign against him, a cure for cancer might be closer at hand.

The damage wrought by Anthony Fauci is truly fathomless. At some point, Kennedy, Bhattacharya, and Weldon should bring in Pam Bondi, Trump’s pick for attorney general, to make a case for reparations. The time for justice is now. In 2025, the people will be watching.