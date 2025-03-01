Why I trust Dan Bongino — no matter our differences

Dan Bongino and I have been business partners since 2020. We have worked closely together, especially during 2020. I have had the opportunity to know Dan in a way not many others have. He and I are frequently not ideologically aligned, so I am not writing this from a perspective that we are ideological kinsmen. We are not.

Dan keeps his word in a world where not enough people do.

I can, however, tell you about Dan the business partner. Dan always kept his word. Always. Dan always put the needs of the business first and never brought an ego to the table. He knew his strengths and cooperated with everyone. He was the ultimate team player. Dan believes in the Constitution. Dan believes in duty. Dan believes in fairness. Dan has never judged anyone because of ideology. He is passionate about his own. As I am about mine.

I trust Dan Bongino. I trust his fairness. I trust he understands the duties involved in whatever he does. I trust his sense of integrity. Everyone enters public office with a set of ideological beliefs and preferences. The question is whether they understand that when entering public office, with power comes responsibility and to mete out justice fairly and neutrally. Dan understands the sanctity of the oath of office and the solemnity of those words.

Whatever Dan’s personal beliefs are, I trust without hesitation that Dan will act with fidelity to the oath of office he takes. Dan keeps his word in a world where not enough people do.