Why union workers are abandoning the Democratic Party

Scott Sauritch, the president of United Steelworkers Local 2227, drew significant public attention recently when he told a writer for the New Yorkerthat despite being a longtime Democrat, he would be voting for Donald Trump in November. He also said that most of the current rank-and-file members of the union planned on doing the same.

“I don’t care what you see on TV,” Sauritch said. “The grunts in the lunchroom love Trump.”

Union members seek fair wages, safe working conditions, and respectful treatment. Unfortunately, their leaders seem more focused on personal gain.

It isn’t just the steelworkers making the jump to Trump. Poll after poll indicates that he is the clear favorite among members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

It’s little wonder why union members are running away from Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. Democrats, who receive more than $1 billion in political and election help from the unions every cycle, have been more than willing to turn their backs on corrupt union bosses’ abuse of the rank and file, and the rank and file have noticed.

Take how Harris recently endorsed the high-profile strike led by Harold Daggett, the boss of the International Longshoremen’s Association.

Daggett, who reportedly makes $900,000 a year in salary and bonuses, has threatened to “cripple” the economy if he doesn’t get the money and contract terms he demands. This Bentley-driving union boss, whom the Department of Justice accused of being an “associate”’ of the Genovese crime family, doesn’t care about his union workers who want to get back to work and provide for their families — he just cares about lining his pockets.

Yet despite how out of touch Daggett and the ILA (which provided 100% of its 2023-2024 PAC money and 97% of its 2021-2022 funds to Democrats) are with the union’s rank and file, Harris and other Democrats have chosen to unapologetically rally behind the unsavory union leader.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in Washington state rejected a generous 30% pay increase for its members and called for a strike, demanding a 40% raise. Instead of joining the picket line, the fat and happy union leaders went on a vacation to a beach in Mexico.

Talk about being out of touch with their dues-paying members, who would be thrilled to receive such a massive pay hike. Yet far-left politicians like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) have publicly supportedthe union bosses’ tactics.

In late August, the U.S. Justice Department indicted two former presidents of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers for embezzling $20 million from members. Additionally, two former leaders of the United Auto Workers recently received prison sentences of more than two years for corruption. Despite these charges, Democratic politicians refused to condemn the leaders of these unions, which direct 98% and 100% of their political contributions to the Democratic Party. They also failed to advocate for protections for the union members betrayed by their leadership. Even support for right-to-work laws, which would allow workers to leave a corrupt union without risking their jobs, went unmentioned.

Democratic politicians aren’t stupid. They understand all this but are all too willing to ignore this exploitation, unapologetically supporting these union leaders to keep their political gravy trains going.

With progressive politicians being quick to side with the corrupt union bosses who fund their campaigns, it’s no wonder so many exploited union members want nothing more to do with Harris and the Democratic Party.

It’s only a matter of time before the political consequences of this unholy alliance smack them right in the face come election time. And only then might we finally see this alliance start to break.