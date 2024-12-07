Without consequences, the rule of law dies

The series of absurdities that have unfolded this week to undermine the rule of law are so convoluted that it would be hilarious if the topic were not so grave.

The Biden administration has demonstrated consistent corruption, bringing outrageous charges against political opponents, intimidating concerned parents, and targeting professing Christians. Progressives have gone to extreme lengths — including attempted assassination — to stop Donald Trump from returning to the White House, fearing the consequences of their actions. Now, President Joe Biden has issued a sweeping pardon for his son Hunter and is reportedly considering additional “pre-emptive” pardons to shield his allies.

A standard that applies only to one side is not a principle at all — it is a weapon.

President Trump must reject calls for surrender from both the establishment left and right while ensuring Democrats are held accountable for their abuse of power. If he fails to act, the left will likely resume its legal campaigns the moment Democrats regain power.

In the past week, both National Review and Politico published pieces urging Trump to avoid retaliatory actions if he returns to office. While National Review acknowledged corruption within the Biden Justice Department and Politico largely downplayed it, both concluded that Trump should refrain from using his power to hold those responsible for legal overreach accountable.

The word "retaliation" is itself a manipulative attempt to poison the well. The correct word is "justice," and without justice, not only will those wronged go without satisfaction, but the incentives will encourage Democrats to resume their incredibly corrupt practices the minute they regain power.

The think pieces urging restraint from Trump were already absurd. Joe Biden, however, drove the point home days later by issuing a sweeping pardon for his son Hunter. The pardon not only covers the specific weapons charges for which Hunter was convicted but also shields him from all potential crimes dating back to 2014.

While using presidential power to protect a son from a specific, life-altering mistake might be understandable, this blanket pardon reeks of corruption. Its scope — reaching back to when Hunter allegedly acted as a bagman for his dad — suggests self-interest played a larger role than fatherly affection in this brazen act.

If the Hunter Biden pardon wasn’t enough to mock the rule of law, Politico now reports that the administration is considering blanket pardons for other Democratic allies. Figures such as Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney, and Adam Schiff — all potential targets for accountability under Trump — may receive pre-emptive pardons.

Should the Biden administration take this step, it will destroy any remaining illusion of a functioning justice system. Americans watching this blatant corruption can no longer believe progressives will honor calls for civility or restraint. The left is torching its last shreds of credibility, along with the evidence, as it scrambles to evade accountability.

Americans like to believe they live under the rule of law, not the rule of men. Ultimately, however, all laws must be administered by someone. A society’s norms and beliefs can be enshrined in its legal system, but if those in power fail to enforce and respect those standards, they become meaningless.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly declared, “No one is above the law,” in reference to Donald Trump. Yet, when it comes to his son Hunter or figures like Anthony Fauci, Biden has shown no interest in upholding that principle. A standard that applies only to one side is not a principle at all — it is a weapon.

Conservatives, by nature, gravitate toward restoring order and sanity. Most Republican voters want a justice system that punishes criminals, protects citizens, and remains apolitical. But order cannot be restored unless Democrats face consequences for violating those norms. Losing an election is not enough.

Trump must take substantive action to impose accountability and deter progressive politicians and bureaucrats from abusing power again when given the opportunity. Every schoolchild learns that the pendulum swing of democracy and competing ambitions keeps government power in check. Yet, this system cannot function if one side makes power abuse its principle while the other side refuses to wield power at all.

President Trump should start by pardoning the January 6 defendants and other enemies of the Democratic Party, like Douglass Mackey, who have faced politically motivated prosecution under Biden’s Department of Justice. The Trump administration should consider dismantling the FBI entirely or at least closing its Washington headquarters. This effort should include firing as many agents as possible and relocating the remaining staff to various field offices across the country.

Charges should be filed against officials who committed crimes while implementing the Biden administration’s corrupt agenda. Those who were complicit but did not commit criminal acts should be removed from their positions. Accountability must come first.

Healing and unity — and a true restoration of the rule of law — can only happen after the left’s entrenched influence in the American system is rooted out. Those advising retreat or restraint without ensuring Democrats face consequences are either naïve or deliberately protecting the entrenched establishment.

Trump must take bold action and disregard disingenuous calls for civility designed to enable future progressive abuses. For ambition to truly check ambition, the pendulum must swing — and it must swing hard.