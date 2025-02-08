Women’s sports are female again, thanks to Trump’s bold move

President Donald Trump’s recent executive order banning men from competing in women’s sports marks the first major victory for female athletes over impossible women in more than four years.

President Joe Biden weaponized the federal government against common sense and biological reality. He appointed Dr. Rachel Levine, a biological man who identifies as a woman, as the public face of public health. He also gave a high-level Department of Energy position to an individual who identifies as nonbinary and is known for drag performances and a puppy role-play fetish.

Restoring sanity in this area will take time, but for now, Trump has made women’s sports female again.

Biden further attempted to normalize the left’s rejection of biological sex by inviting Dylan Mulvaney, a man who identifies as a girl, to the White House. But with a single executive order, Trump dealt a significant blow to the left’s broader DEI agenda, which has relied on coercion and intimidation to force girls and women to accept men in their sports and private spaces.

Many political commentators, including some on the left, acknowledged the effectiveness of the 2024 campaign ad that ended with the line, “Kamala is for they/them, President Trump is for you.” The ad resonated because it perfectly captured the left’s unwavering commitment to gender ideology, despite its unpopularity.

It also reflected Trump’s genuine effort to address the concerns of women and girls frustrated with being forced to compete against biological males in high school, collegiate, and professional sports. His pledge to restore sanity in government was as central to his pitch to voters as his promise to deport illegal immigrants on a massive scale.

Only radical ideologues on the progressive left opposed this stance. These are the same people who claim men can have babies and insist Lia Thomas is a modern-day Jackie Robinson. The former University of Pennsylvania swimmer — born William Thomas — won an NCAA national championship in the women’s 500-yard freestyle in March 2022. The university responded by nominating Thomas for the NCAA’s “Woman of the Year” award.

While conservatives have brought a lot of attention to this issue, progressive journalists and commentators in sports media tried to downplay it whenever possible.

ESPN’s official “X” account posted about the president's order, but the network has not been a neutral party in this war on reality. When the company has spoken on this issue, it has consistently taken the side of gender ideologues over the girls crying out for someone in the media to speak up for them.

ESPN and other legacy sports networks have avoided this issue but have had no problem lecturing viewers on anthem protests, social justice, abortion, or fake hate crimes. The self-proclaimed “worldwide leader in sports” even interrupted a women’s college basketball game to pledge support for activists demanding the right to say “gay” to young children in Florida classrooms.

ESPN recognizes that transgender athletes are the newest protected victim group, and its most prominent personalities refuse to say anything that might align them with so-called “hateful” Trump supporters. As a result, analysts — often women — who have spent years complaining that women’s sports don’t get the respect they deserve remain silent as men win state track championships and collegiate swimming titles.

This is what cultural cowardice looks like. Sports media pundits find it easier to say, “Donald Trump is racist” than to state the obvious: “Lia Thomas is a man.” Despite claiming Trump is a fascist authoritarian who wants to jail his enemies, they fear their own peers more — knowing that one misstep could see them transformed from social justice warriors to pariahs overnight.

It remains to be seen whether the president's executive order will face legal challenges or accelerate the collapse of transgender ideology in American culture.