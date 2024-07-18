Dad awarded full custody of son whose mother tries to raise him 'non-binary' celebrates major victory with Allie Beth Stuckey

A California man professes to be "ecstatic" after he was awarded full custody of his son, Sawyer, whose mother has attempted to raise him as "non-binary." In his first interview since being granted full custody, the proud dad sits down with BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey to share the details of his tumultuous journey and to give encouragement to others in a similar situation.

Several years ago, Harrison Tinsley had a brief relationship with a woman in the Bay Area. Soon after meeting, the two conceived a child together, a boy named Sawyer. However, the boy's mother, who reportedly has serious mental health diagnoses, quickly detached herself from Tinsley. In fact, Tinsley did not meet his son until the boy was more than a year old.

Shockingly, she may have conscripted Sawyer into engaging in the fight with her father, as Sawyer apparently struck his grandfather in the face with a plastic object. Sawyer told Tinsley he had done so at his mother's request.

Tinsley spent the first several years of Sawyer's life fighting to gain full custody of his son, even as the courts stubbornly kept custody evenly split between Sawyer's two parents. Last fall, Tinsley shared with Stuckey his heartbreaking frustration as he endured having just "half-custody" of Sawyer.

Little did Tinsley know that his prospects would soon change.

Last week, less than a year since his first interview with Stuckey, Tinsley was awarded fully custody of Sawyer, who is now 4 and a half. On Thursday's episode of "Relatable," Tinsley speaks with Stuckey once again to celebrate this major victory.

"It's, like, an absolute miracle, dream come true," Tinsley said.

Tinsley went on to explain that he has "full physical custody," which means Sawyer lives with Tinsley, while Sawyer's mother has "a couple of visits per week." Though future legal battles remain a very real possibility, Tinsley is thrilled that he gets to have Sawyer full-time while Sawyer maintains a relationship with his mother.

"As far as legal custody goes, we essentially have to discuss things," Tinsley explained. "But at the end of the day, if we don't agree, I have the final say."



Stuckey expressed admiration for Tinsley's unwavering devotion to his son. "It's a big sacrifice," she noted. "It took you a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of financial resources, and you did it because your son was worth it to you."

While Tinsley has done his best to provide a stable, healthy environment for his son, Sawyer's mother's mental health struggles seem to have continued. Not only does she still use they/them pronouns in reference to Sawyer, but she has even had several arrests, including after a physical altercation with her father.

Shockingly, she may have conscripted Sawyer into engaging in that fight, as Sawyer apparently struck his grandfather in the face with a plastic object. Sawyer told Tinsley he had done so at his mother's request, though she denied that.

"The mother claims that he did it just in her honor without her saying anything," Tinsley recalled to Stuckey. "I tend to believe Sawyer."

Tinsley and Stuckey also discussed the far-left political climate of the Bay Area and California in general. Tinsley has recently become an advocate for parental rights in his state even as LGBTQ radicals recently passed legislation allowing schools to keep children's so-called gender transitions a secret.

Tinsley called Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom "a horrible person" and a bad leader, but he claimed that those at the local level mainly work for the best interest of children, regardless of politics.

"CPS in San Francisco ... should be commended," Tinsley said. "They did their job, politics aside. ... They put all that aside and did their job and did what's best for Sawyer."

Tinsley also wanted to encourage others facing a similar custody or other legal battle. "Don't give up, no matter what. No matter how hard it feels, no matter how discouraged you feel," he insisted. "You got to keep going and find a way to keep moving forward. That's what life's about. It's always darkest just before the dawn."

"You never know what will happen. Just do everything you can. And even if you were to fail, you'll feel much better about having tried so hard than if you didn't."

The entire interview with Tinsley will be aired on YouTube and BlazeTV on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. ET. To enjoy that and other original content like it, click here to become a subscriber.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!