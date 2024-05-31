Mark Peterson-Pool | Getty Images
Sara Gonzales: Trump’s guilty verdict weaponizes the judicial system; sets a terrifying precedent
May 31, 2024
Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his “hush-money trial,” and Sara Gonzales is horrified.
“Just the crash of our civilization as we know it,” Gonzales comments, noting that she truly believed he was going to be found not guilty.
“I am thinking that truth and justice will actually prevail in a case that is so important to the country, that even people from New York that hate Donald Trump’s guts can understand the ramifications of weaponizing the judicial system against a current president’s top political opposition,” she explains.
“Well, my faith has been squandered today,” she adds.
Gonzales believes this sets a terrifying precedent for the justice system in America.
“The ramifications of this happening in this country in America, where you are supposed to be innocent until proven guilty — and you hear the facts and the merit of this case and you find out that there was none, and you want to talk about the hoops that these prosecutors had to jump through to even try this case as a felony,” she says.
“Somehow our judicial system has been weaponized ... to the point that you can have absolutely no freaking evidence for your case, and yet if you try the person in the right place with a jury that is already prejudiced against them, truth doesn’t matter,” Gonzales says.
“This is a very sad day for the country,” she adds.
