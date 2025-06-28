Teen allegedly assaults man, strips him naked, douses his wounds in bleach, stuffs plunger in his mouth — but he isn't done

A Tennessee teen is accused of a series of bizarre crimes, including assaulting a man, stuffing a plunger in his mouth, and pouring bleach on him. But that allegedly was just for starters.

WCNC-TV reported that the Sevierville Police Department received a call around 8:45 a.m. Sunday regarding concerns about 19-year-old Charles Dakota Coffman. WATE-TV said the caller urged a welfare check out of concern that Coffman might have killed someone and kidnapped a little girl.

Police forced entry into a residence and discovered a naked man in a bleach-soaked bathroom with a serious head injury, according to WCNC.

The victim was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma and other potentially serious injuries, according to court records WATE obtained.



According to WATE, neither the victim's Ford automobile nor the girl — a 3-year-old, according to WCNC — were at the home. A detective reportedly issued a "be on the lookout" police alert for the vehicle.

Citing arrest warrants, WBIR-TV reported that police spotted the stolen Ford automobile and initiated a traffic stop. Coffman, the little girl, and a woman reportedly were in the vehicle.

Police arrested Coffman, and the child was transported to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for an evaluation.

Coffman informed investigators that he received a call from his mother, who was in jail at the time, WBIR reported. Coffman claimed his mother instructed him to pick up the 3-year-old girl.

It turns out that Coffman's mother and the victim of the plunger attack are the legal guardians of the little girl, according to WBIR.

Coffman reportedly took an Uber ride to the house with the woman who was in the stolen car that police pulled over.

According to court records, Coffman told detectives he got into a physical fight with the victim, slammed him to the floor, punched him in the face several times, and shoved a plunger into his mouth.

Court records said Coffman confessed to dragging the victim into the bathroom, stripping him naked, and dousing his wounds with bleach.

Coffman also admitted to taking the girl from the home and stealing the vehicle.

According to the arrest warrant WBIR obtained, Coffman's mother told investigators she hadn't recently spoken with her son — and added that she "did not and would not" permit her son to take custody of the 3-year-old girl or the victim's vehicle.

Coffman was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, theft, and tampering with evidence, according to jail records.

Coffman remains detained at the Knox County Jail.

