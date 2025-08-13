New China virus vaccine — same deep-state playbook?

The FDA has lifted a pause on administering vaccines for the chikungunya virus, which is a mosquito-borne illness currently spreading from China.

lxchiq is a single-dose vaccine and was approved for at-risk adults 18 and up in 2023. However, administrations of the shot to adults ages 60 and older were paused earlier this year after reports of 17 side effects following vaccination — including two deaths.

“Now they’ve decided that they’re just going to go ahead and push it forward,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, disturbed.

Unlike COVID, the virus isn't transmitted from person to person. However, like COVID, people are now being quarantined in China.

“I’m like, ‘Oh boy, that feels eerily familiar,’” Gonzales says.

Matt Kibbe of “Kibbe on Liberty” couldn’t agree more.

“Even if we expose all the bad actors of that time, we need to understand that that infrastructure is still in place and they’re itching for a new crisis because that’s what they feed on. They feed on the power of that,” Kibbe says.

“The difference, I think, is that there’s plenty of us, and I think a lot of Americans have come along with us early skeptics of this nonsense. We’re not going to buy it the second time, and they’re going to have to really scare the crap out of us if they want us to fall in line again,” he continues.

“You have to wonder how much of this is still the deep-staters,” Gonzales agrees, “who, as you said, Matt Kibbe, as you said, they just want a big fearmongering epidemic so that they can grab more control. They’re still there.”

