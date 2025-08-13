Texas Democrats should face serious consequences after requiring a MANHUNT to do their job

On Monday, Texas Speaker Dustin Burrows (R) announced that the Texas Dept. of Public Safety had set up a dedicated tip line for information on the whereabouts of the runaway Democrat House members.

According to Burrows, DPS had “special agents” deployed in every region of Texas and dozens of officers deputized by the House staking out lawmakers' homes.

The agents were knocking on doors and making repeated phone calls to force a quorum.

And it appears to have worked.

Texas House Democrats have reportedly confirmed that they will be returning to their state after attempting to halt legislative proceedings.

News of their cowardly return to the state came on the day that Texas Senate Republicans were able to get the new congressional maps approved. Those new maps now must be passed in the House before Gov. Greg Abbott (R) can sign them into law.

BlazeTV Host Sara Gonzales believes there should be grave consequences.

“This has to end with these people being held fully accountable for their actions, because this can never happen again. Vacate the seats. Texas Supreme Court. Let’s get people in there who actually care about their duty to their constituents. and let’s keep the ball rolling because we’ve got stuff that actually needs addressing,” she says.

“Hello property tax relief, I’d love it if you guys could address that. You guys are killing us, crippling us. Nobody ever truly owns their home. That’s communism,” she continues.

“So,” she adds, “buckle up, guys, because there’s a lot of work that remains to be done.”

