'It's immoral': RFK Jr. axes Biden vax reporting requirement, targets doctors' 'hidden incentives'

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is taking a wrecking ball to the status quo in hopes of significantly improving American health.

In addition to holding ultra-processed food giants' feet to the fire over harmful ingredients, Kennedy has given thousands of bureaucrats the boot; fired all of the Biden administration appointees on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices; called out Big Pharma's outsized influence in Congress; canceled mRNA development contracts; raised concerns about the harmful effects of popular herbicides; and set his sights on making it more difficult for pharmaceutical giants to push their products directly to patients.

'Doctors are being paid to vaccinate, not to evaluate. They're pressured to follow the money, not the science.'

On Friday, Kennedy delivered another crushing blow, announcing both the elimination of a "dangerous Biden-era provision in the [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] inpatient payment rule" and the imminent elimination of doctors' "hidden incentives" to load American children with vaccines.

"Should doctors make decisions based upon what's best for their patients? Or based upon what makes them the most money? It's not a tough question, but we've inherited a health care system that constantly pushes doctors toward the latter," said Kennedy. "It rewards certain treatments, not because they're better for the patient but because someone profits."

"Take what happened during COVID," continued the health secretary. "Hospitals were paid to report staff vaccination rates. Those numbers were fed into the National Healthcare Safety Network, then published on the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] website to shame any hospital that refused to become an enforcer of federal vaccine mandates."

The policy tied hospital reimbursement under the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting Program to staff vaccination reporting. Hospitals that failed to meet this program requirement were subject to a one-fourth reduction in their Annual Payment Update under the Inpatient Prospective Payment System.

HHS under Kennedy has acknowledged that this incentive was "coercive and denied informed consent," serving as a "tool for public shaming, not public health."

In addition to removing this measure, the CMS is removing other reporting requirements from the program, including the "Hospital Commitment to Health Equity" measure, a DEI hoop hospitals had to jump through as a result of former President Joe Biden's executive order "Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government."

'Medical decisions should be based upon one thing and one thing only: the well-being of the patient.'

This DEI measure assessed whether hospitals made equity a strategic priority; planned to use resources to achieve equity goals; collected racial data; and had leaders and staff demonstrate "routine and thorough attention to equity."

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in a statement, "Doctors and other providers should have the same autonomy to choose what’s right for their own individual health care needs as the patients for whom they care. Today’s announcement helps put that power back in their hands."

Kennedy underscored that "we're not stopping there."

"We're scanning every corner of the health care system for hidden incentives that corrupt medical judgment," said the health secretary. "What we're finding is alarming. Doctors are being paid to vaccinate, not to evaluate. They're pressured to follow the money, not the science."

Jake Scott, a clinical associate professor of infectious diseases at Stanford University, recently indicated that whereas the childhood vaccine schedule contained around 11 doses protecting against seven diseases in 1986, the schedule now includes roughly 50 injections covering 16 diseases. Between 30 and 32 shots are typically required for kids to attend state schools.

Apparently doctors get a bonus for pushing these jabs on kids.

Kennedy revealed that HHS has discovered that over 36,000 doctors nationwide "had their Medicare reimbursements altered based upon childhood vaccination rates."

"That's not medicine. That's coercion. It's immoral," said the health secretary. "It has no place in a constitutional democracy or in a system that claims to protect children. Medical decisions should be made based upon one thing and one thing only: the well-being of the patient — never on a financial bonus or a government mandate."

HHS indicated that these policy repeals are part of a broader campaign to "restore medical autonomy in federally funded programs and root out financial and regulatory pressures that incentivize physicians towards pre-scripted medical decisions rather than individualized, evidence-based care."

Blaze News has reached out to HHS for comment about other policy repeals.

