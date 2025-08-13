The day Ulta tried to steal my job as a dad

Every parent braces for certain awkward but necessary conversations. The “birds and the bees” talk has long been the gold standard — a dreaded rite of passage. You put it off, swallow hard, and finally sit down to answer your kid’s questions without squirming too much. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s also sacred. That talk belongs to parents — not to culture, not to corporations, and certainly not to a marketing executive at Ulta Beauty.

But thanks to Ulta, I had a different conversation recently — one I never saw coming, and definitely not before we’d covered the birds and the bees.

It’s time to remind corporations: You may sell products, but you don’t get to sell souls — especially not our children’s.

I was watching news coverage of Ulta’s latest ad campaign when my preteen daughter walked into the room. She’s just developing an interest in makeup and skin care, so she stopped to watch. Excited interest turned to confusion.

“Daddy,” she asked, “why is that man in a dress?”

That moment was not in my parenting playbook. It didn’t come from a question at church, a talk with her mom, or an overheard comment from an older sibling. It came from a cosmetics company that used to focus on blush and lip gloss but now pushes gender ideology.

What made it worse was her age. My daughter is 10 — right on the edge of girlhood and young womanhood. As I look forward to teaching my sons to shave one day, my wife cherishes the bond of teaching our daughter to apply a little makeup like Mommy: a touch of lip gloss, a dab of blush. It’s about dignity, not performance. Self-care, not spectacle. Those moments have been quiet lessons in self-respect.

Then Ulta barged in with a campaign that turned that rite of passage into a political statement. The timing, the tone, and the topic were no longer mine to decide. That’s the heart of the issue.

The left mocks parents who warn they’re “coming for our kids.” But they’ve already arrived — and they’re bypassing us entirely.

Ulta is just the latest brand to treat womanhood as a marketing gimmick. The company has joined Bud Light, Target, and far too many others in pushing gender ideology not just as an option but as a virtue to be celebrated. Now it’s stunning and brave for a man to dress as a woman to sell eyeliner to our daughters.

For generations, makeup helped women embrace femininity, express beauty, and boost confidence. Ulta didn’t just hijack that tradition — it erased it. The company replaced women with men in costumes, turning the beauty aisle into a battleground for ideological performance art.

Worse, Ulta disrupted the slow, intentional process parents follow to teach their daughters about dignity, modesty, and authentic femininity. Being a woman is not a costume or an act — it’s inherent, worthy, and profoundly meaningful.

In our home, makeup is a subtle tool, not a mask. It’s meant to refine, not transform. I want my daughter to understand that true beauty starts within and that femininity is strong, graceful, and rooted in truth.

This isn’t about hating anyone or debating gender theory. It’s about parental autonomy — our God-given, biologically affirmed, and constitutionally protected right to decide when and how our children learn about adult topics. We expect to teach them about sex, life, and morality — not to have those lessons ambushed by a YouTube ad or a store display.

A decade ago, the hardest talk I expected was the birds and the bees — rooted in reality, biology, and responsibility. Now parents are forced to explain gender identity, cross-dressing, and surgery on minors before we’ve explained where babies come from. We’re no longer the gatekeepers of our children’s innocence — we’re cast as obstacles to their “authenticity.”

This isn’t progress. It’s cultural colonization.

Blaze News Illustration

And it’s everywhere — school curricula, library displays, streaming specials, toy aisles. Ten years ago, parents couldn’t imagine explaining “preferred pronouns” to a third-grader. Now, if we don’t, someone else will.

The woke mob cleverly rebranded indoctrination as inclusion. They tell us our kids need “exposure,” but they really mean submission. Refuse, and you risk social isolation, bullying, or being labeled a bigot — for believing men are men, women are women, and parents should shape their children’s moral formation.

I didn’t sign up for a cultural hostage situation. I signed up to be a dad — to shield my daughter’s innocence until she’s ready for the truth. These conversations are too important to be rushed by a marketing department chasing diversity quotas.

Ulta didn’t just sell mascara that day. Ulta sold out parents — and sold out women.

But here’s the unexpected part. After the awkwardness passed and the questions came, we talked about how some people struggle with who they are. We talked about a broken world and how people search for answers in the wrong places. We talked about compassion — not compromise. About loving people without lying to them. About truth delivered with grace.

Yes, Ulta forced a conversation I wasn’t ready to have. But it reminded me my daughter is watching — not just what I say, but how I say it. She’s watching me model manhood. She’s watching how I treat people, even those I disagree with. She’s watching how I protect her — and how I pray for the lost.

She deserves better than marketing masquerading as moral authority.

So does your daughter.

