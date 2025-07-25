‘Queer Eye’ star celebrates Ulta Beauty collab by making a mockery of women

Ulta Beauty, a favorite makeup store of women across the country, is now receiving backlash online for its latest promotional video with “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness, who identifies as “nonbinary” and uses they/she/he pronouns.

Van Ness founded the brand JVN Hair, which launched at Ulta Beauty both online and in approximately 700 stores.

And to celebrate his product, Van Ness got dressed up like a woman and acted like "a caricature."

In a reel posted to Instagram, long-haired Van Ness excitedly runs to his products in the store wearing heels and a dress. He repeatedly jumps up and down, and the more high-pitched his squealing noises become, the more viewers’ ears — and Ulta Beauty’s reputation — shatter.

“I thought we were done with this transgender nonsense with women’s makeup, but we’re not,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“That’s not a woman. That’s a weird version of a woman that only a man would think is a woman. It’s a caricature of a woman,” BlazeTV host Dave Landau tells Gonzales.

“That’s what’s so offensive,” Gonzales agrees. “You think that you can just stroll up with a dress on and shriek loudly with your beard and be accepted as a woman, as if that’s all that we are to you. And it is actually horribly offensive at the core.”

“A woman is not a gay man,” Landau says. “You see what I’m saying? Like that’s how they behave. They behave like Mario Cantone in ‘Sex and the City.’”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.