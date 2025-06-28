Mark Levin coins Dems’ new slogan after Boulder attack suspect’s hate crime charges: 'Bring us ... your terrorists'

On June 25, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a peaceful pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1, was indicted on 12 federal hate crime counts. He also faces state charges, including attempted murder, with a trial pending that could result in significant prison time if convicted.

“He’s an Islamo-Nazi” who “came into this country on a tourist visa in 2022 under the great Joe Biden regime” and then “overstayed his visa,” says Mark Levin. However, “rather than deporting him,” Soliman was granted “a work visa,” which he also overstayed.

It’s this kind of Democrat “humanitarian” impunity that teed up Soliman’s alleged crime, he says.

When Soliman tried to purchase a gun but was barred due to his immigrant status, he decided instead to “burn the Jews,” one of which was an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, Levin recounts.

Sadly, this horrific case of anti-Semitism isn’t an isolated event, but rather one in a chain of Jewish-targeted hate crimes that have spiked since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

This uptick in anti-Semitism is largely due to the Biden regime’s open borders, says Levin, but now that the Trump administration is trying to reverse course and deport criminal illegal aliens, many of whom harbor anti-American sentiments, we have “Democrat party radical judges, the ACLU, and these radical defense lawyers” who are working overtime to prevent deportations. And then the mainstream media, beholden to the Democratic Party, swoops in to affirm and regurgitate their leftist narratives.

At this point, the left's party slogan might as well be: “Bring us your poor, your huddled masses, your terrorists, your Islamists, your Marxists. ... If you disagree, you're obviously a white supremacist," says Levin.

If “the West has a will to survive,” he warns, we'd better find a way to get the “terrorists ... or would-be terrorists” who are currently in our country out. And further, we'd better find a way to address the rampant anti-Semitism festering in our colleges and universities, which Levin calls “indoctrination mills” cultivating “homegrown terrorism" that's "paid for by communist regimes, by Islamist regimes.”

Soliman and his alleged crimes, he says, point to an insidious cultural trend of immigrants who reject assimilation, insisting on “bringing their hate, their evil, their view of their faith, [and] their terrorism into our country.”

“They come to the country for the purpose of destroying the country,” says Levin.

