Surprise? WNBA has highest share of Democrat voters, more than any other major US sports league

An analysis of voter registration says WNBA players have the biggest share of Democrats of any professional sports league in the country.

The data comes from reporters Peter Lutz and Zachary Donnini, who gathered voter registration numbers from professional athletes across five major American sports organizations: the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, and WNBA.

The data showed that not only is the WNBA the only league in which the majority of voter registration is Democrat, but it by far has the lowest percentage of registered Republicans.

More than two-thirds (67.5%) of registered voters in the WNBA are Democrats, according VoteHub, which showed that 30.2% were independents, while just 2.3% were Republican.

The NBA was the next-most Democratic-leaning, with 42.9% registered with the left-wing party and just 10% Republican.

The NFL also had more Democrats than Republicans, 34.3% to 20.2%.

Registered voters in the NHL had the lowest percentage of registered Democrats, 5.6% versus 43.9% registered as Republicans.

Meanwhile the MLB offered the highest share of registered Republicans at 53.7% against just 7.8% registered Democrats. This means that the MLB could be considered the most Republican of the leagues and is the only one that is majority Republican.

Independents represented the highest share of voters for the NBA, NFL, and NHL.

More of the data was reported by America First Post, which showcased voter registration by position in the NFL. Defensive backs were most Democrat-leaning — defensive back was also the only position that was majority Democrat (51%).

Six of the 11 positions shown were more Republican than Democrat, with Republicans representing 50% or more of registered voters in three of those positions.

For long snappers (61%) and punters (57%), the majority of registered voters were Republican; kickers were 50% Republican. According to the data, none of the NFL's punters are registered as Democrats. Most teams carry just one punter, which means there are likely between 30 to 40 in the NFL.

For offensive linemen (26%), quarterbacks (33%), and tight ends (34%), more players were registered Republican than Democrat.

The overall data tracks with exit polling from the 2024 presidential election, which shows that 53% of women voted for Democrats, although the women of the WNBA greatly exceed those numbers.

As of 2023, 70.4% of NBA players are black. In the 2024 presidential election, 77% of black men voted Democrat.

In the NFL, defensive backs are nearly entirely black, yet as mentioned, only 51% of those players are registered Democrat.

Outwardly conservative WNBA players are hard to find, given the league's 2.3% Republican voters. However most fans point to Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham as a possibility.

The 29-year-old notably shared posts from Charlie Kirk's memorial in 2025 and recently made a friendly post directed at Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe from her home state of Missouri.

