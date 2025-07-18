Editor's Letter

Welcome to Frontier’s summer issue! I want to thank you, the reader, for purchasing this magazine. For rebuilding and rejuvenation to happen, Americans have to have some skin in the game, and you’ve done that by subscribing. We can’t lament the lack of intellectual and artistic outlets for those who share our convictions without actively supporting the pioneers and renegades who strive to create these new institutions. Our talented team at Frontier is working tirelessly to produce an amazing magazine that stands as a testament to the resilience of the American spirit. We couldn’t do it without you.

It’s summer, and we’re trying to capture the essence of the heat, BBQs, and family time that make this country worth fighting for. Our goal was to create the first premium lifestyle magazine for conservative people, and within those parameters, we have succeeded. Nevertheless, this publication is a work in progress; we continue to develop, hone, and refine what our issues eventually become: a piece of art in your home. There’s so much room to grow in what we can cover and build, and we’re very excited about where we’re heading together. So, in this issue, you’ll find the same exceptional journalism, photography, and championing of American products you’ve seen in the first two issues. However, we’ve realized that the frontier of ideas and action is larger than we could have ever imagined. There are fires being lit by people all over the country and the world who refuse to buy into the nihilism of our age and who want to rebuild and create.

Some of those fires are burning overseas. Frontier has been and will continue to be an essentially American magazine, but it also explores fascinating ideas and tells stories that meld into the theme of renewal occurring worldwide. For better or worse, the world is highly interconnected, and what happens in the United States affects the entire globe, and vice versa. We have a piece of investigative journalism by Mike Mercury, a pseudonym to protect his identity, about embedding within ISIS during the fall of the Assad regime in Syria. Magazines don’t do this level of on-the-ground reporting anymore. We want to change that.

We also realized that the frontier is all around us, and we want to explore what that means by highlighting specific states. In this issue, we’re showcasing Michigan, which has such a rich history and spectacular natural beauty. The incredible O.W. Root explores Beaver Island and what modernity signifies when the Wi-Fi signal is out, and the hilarious comedian Dave Landau offers a tongue-in-cheek defense of Kwame Kilpatrick. Additionally, the great Pulitzer Prize winner Charlie LeDuff reflects on being a reporter in Detroit and the colorful cast of characters he meets while working a blue-collar job.

Our center of gravity is a dedication to telling a quintessentially American story. Most media want to lament the fall of institutions and norms and engage in outrage porn for your attention. This is an entirely different product. It’s literally in your hands. There are no pop-up ads, and a Wi-Fi signal is not required. It’s raw and different because we believe there’s still an audience out there for beautiful photography, thoughtful journalism, and a product that exists in the real world.

We’re committed to continuing to build and create because the future of our Republic isn’t found in the pundit class, doomsayers, and culture warriors competing for relevance; it exists in our blood, in the air we breathe, and in the people who are building our future. It’s out there — you just have to raise your eyes to the Frontier.

Peter Gietl

Managing Editor, Frontier