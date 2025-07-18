My top five cities …

The raw act of defiance, steeped in pop culture, destroying left-wing shiboleths. Sabo is a one of a kind artist who embodies the gritty cities that are his canvas. Sabo

Doing street art has blessed me with the opportunity to travel to places I wouldn’t normally go, so with that I’d say some of the most interesting and beautiful cities I’ve been to are … Philadelphia, New York, Austin, Chicago and my home and favorite city Los Angeles. Not because LA is a beautiful city but because of the weather and because I know all of the vampires who live there.

Goodness man, I don’t keep up with most “artistic media” because most of it is made up of highbrow, academic bullshit that would put an insomniac to sleep. In life there are artists and there are those who write about artists. Artists don’t give a shit about “artistic media.” They are too busy fighting their demons while creating art.

Top five favorite pieces of street art …



Sabo’s creations are part street art, part political performance, evoking artists like Banksy and Barbara Kruger. When you see them, they invoke thought and humor in equal measure. Sabo

Of the ones I’ve done? Maxine Waters as Michael Myers from Halloween. The Pedowood takeover. The Greatest Showman / Al Franken billboard takeover, Gavin Newsom as a reptile, and Trump’s Sotheby’s real-estate ads. I don’t like many other street artists and I’m too drunk and pressed for time to even think of other people’s art. Not that it would matter because most of them suck. They do wallpaper.