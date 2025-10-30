The Mark of a Fighter

A relentless pursuit of victory and true American grit led Kevin “Game Time” Boehm back into the cage and into a real-life Hollywood comeback story.

At a young age, facing adversity and a challenging family dynamic, combat sports gave Kevin a sense of identity, community, and stability. The sport ushered him on a different path than the troubled one he was on. Fighting his way up to the ultimate goal, the UFC, he hit mental blocks in important matches that would’ve permanently derailed others. His morale crushed, he temporarily gave up on his dream. But the smoldering fire was never extinguished.

The journey of a fighter to their planned bout is typically a very focused and intense period, known as “Fight Camp.” We documented his most recent camp on the path to his fight in Lincoln City, Oregon, at “King of the Cage,” where he battled Abijah Kaleo Meheula in the 145lb weight division.

The camp became a transcendent experience as he gutted his way through deeply intense conditioning, bloody sparring, hypnotherapy, and long, hot, dusty, contemplative hikes. Carrying a series of large rocks up a hill, he took a literal and metaphorical burden of the past and laid it all down at the summit. Kevin spent many hours every few days driving from his home gym in Springfield, Oregon, to American Top Team in Portland to spar and train with top-level talent in the Pacific Northwest.

We stand humbled as witnesses to a man who pushed himself beyond physical limits to rekindle his dream. It was a gift to be granted close access to such a sacred camp and journey. No doubt it inspired and changed us both.

Kevin Boehm training. Tara Faul & Ryan Aanderud

The road to glory in the octagon is paved with sweat and blood. Tara Faul & Ryan Aanderud

Every day in the lead-up to the fight required intense focus. Tara Faul & Ryan Aanderud





The tattoos tell a story of a man's journey through life. Tara Faul & Ryan Aanderud

Lift heavy things. Tara Faul & Ryan Aanderud





The eye of the tiger. Tara Faul & Ryan Aanderud

Fight night: two men enter a ring to engage in pure struggle. Only one will emerge victorious. Tara Faul & Ryan Aanderud

Focused and ready, Kevin Boehm mentally prepares before the fight. Tara Faul & Ryan Aanderud

Having the right team in your corner is essential. Tara Faul & Ryan Aanderud

Fists, legs, and extreme mental focus are the prerequisites for this sport. Tara Faul & Ryan Aanderud