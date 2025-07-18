Wind. Speed. Legacy.

It begins with a whisper and ends with a roar. The boats don’t sail—they fly. Barely a kiss of hull on water, sails slicing through the breeze at 50 knots. This is American Magic, the New York Yacht Club’s bid to bring the America’s Cup back to US soil and prove that the oldest yacht club in the country can still race like hell.

Founded in 1844, when steamships were considered the future and trans-Atlantic crossings demanded immense courage, they held the America’s Cup for an unprecedented 132 years. Now, after two decades on the outside, they are fiercely determined to reclaim their rightful place at the pinnacle of sailing.

A visit is paid to American Magic’s third boat, an AC75. The foiling monohull was christened “Patriot” by Clare G. Harrington, Vice Commodore of the New York Yacht Club, last year. Photos courtesy of the New York Yacht Club





The precision and technology of the sailboat are breathtaking to behold. Photos courtesy of the New York Yacht Club

The onboard crew is just a fraction of the whole American Magic team, which includes design, production, performance, testing, shore, and more. Photos courtesy of the New York Yacht Club

The America’s Cup was first defended (from the British) in 1870. Victory overall went to Franklin Osgood’s Magic, today a storied namesake. Photos courtesy of the New York Yacht Club

From the helmets to the comms, racing on the water has much of the flair and intensity of Formula One. Photos courtesy of the New York Yacht Club

This Spring, at Pensacola Foiling Week, five American Magic sailors scored wins in every race, with five top finishes and an overall victory going to the team’s Riley Gibbs. Photos courtesy of the New York Yacht Club

The skill and hard work of the American Magic team involve an intricate dance of brains and brawn. Photos courtesy of the New York Yacht Club

Sailing takes on a whole new character when the hull lifts completely out of the water.

American Magic counts no less than 28 members on its sailing team, including 5 women. Photos courtesy of the New York Yacht Club



