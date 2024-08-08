INSANE: Democrat admits they will OVERTURN the election if Trump wins?!

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.) has been recorded saying that if Trump wins the 2024 election, it will be up to Democrats to “disqualify him” on January 6, 2025.

He cited the 14th Amendment and continued to say that doing so could “lead to something akin to civil war.”

“I want you to understand what he was saying,” Glenn Beck warns. “The 14th Amendment, Section Three, was written about the Civil War.”

“If you were Jefferson Davis, who was a congressman or a senator,” he explains, “and he was the head of the Confederacy — because he was the president of the Confederacy, he engaged in insurrection, and so he could not then become president of the United States.”

Raskin was claiming, as many Democrats have, that Donald Trump engaged in insurrection on January 6, 2021, and should thus be disqualified from being president of the United States.

“He’s never been charged, he’s never stood trial, he didn’t get a chance to make the case, ‘No, that wasn’t insurrection, I wasn’t involved in an insurrection.’ So he hasn’t been charged, he hasn’t been tried, nor has he been convicted of that,” Glenn says.

“So what he’s saying here is if he is elected, we’re going to charge him with insurrection under the 14th Amendment, Section Three, and disqualify him before he is officially sworn in as president of the United States. So they will overturn the vote,” he explains.

Glenn of course believes that what Raskin wants to do is horrendous, but he agrees with him on one point.

“I hate to say it, but Jamie Raskin is right. If they do that, it will be a civil war,” Glenn says. “They’re saying, ‘We’re going to do exactly what we’ve accused Donald Trump of doing on January 6: overthrowing the system.’ And somehow or another, they’ll be heroes this time.”

“America, you have a serious, serious choice, and some deep thinking is required now,” he adds.

