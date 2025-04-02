Liberal judge projected to win pivotal election for Wisconsin Supreme Court

The key election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court was projected to be a victory for liberal Dane County Judge Susan Crawford just hours after polls closed on Tuesday evening

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk dumped his own money into the election and campaigned in the state to ensure Republican Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel had the best chance to secure the seat.

'This Wisconsin Supreme Court race might decide the future of America and Western Civilization!'

Musk had committed to awarding oversized cardboard checks of $1 million to two people who attended his rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and had signed a petition against activist judges. Democrats challenged the cash giveaway in court, but Musk won a late victory to keep the money flowing.

"What’s at issue here is control of the US House of Representatives. This Wisconsin Supreme Court race might decide the future of America and Western Civilization! It’s a big deal," said Musk on X, the social media platform he owns.

More precisely, the Wisconsin Supreme Court may potentially have to make some decisive rulings related to abortion rights, collective bargaining, redistricting the state, election laws, and even a lawsuit by Musk against the state.

The court is even between the two sides, and the result of the election will swing it four votes to three on the liberal side.

Musk and his allied groups reportedly dumped about $22.6 million into the race, which outspent the contributions from Democrats.

