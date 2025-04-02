Did Jasmine Crockett just SCOLD Byron Donalds for marrying a white woman?

Isn’t it ironic that the Democratic Party, which is largely built on a platform of “anti-racism,” has so many racists in it?

Take Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), for example.

On a recent episode of “The Breakfast Club” with Charlamagne tha God, Crockett insinuated that Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) made a mistake when he married his white wife, Erika Donalds.

Jason Whitlock and “Fearless” contributor Shemeka Michelle dive into the scandal.

“If we continue to put people into office — and that even means some of our skin folk who definitely are not our kinfolk, such as Byron Donalds — who are going to continue to say that, like, I mean the fact that you sitting around talking about life was better under Jim Crow,” Crockett began.

“Is this because you don't understand history or literally it's because you married a white woman and so you think that that whitewashed you?” she continued.

“You couldn’t even be married to a white woman under Jim Crow,” Charlamagne added.

“Correct! ... So I’m like bruh, what is it you talking about? Like what are you saying? Like he just out here, you know, I feel like they give him his talking points and he’s like, ‘Yes, master, I got it,”’ Crockett retorted.

“This is a leftist who's expressing some racial animus, which seems to go against what leftists say they stand for,” says Whitlock.

However, her jab at interracial relationships is doubly hypocritical. Crockett was a loud Kamala Harris supporter, but Harris’ white Jewish husband was never a sore point.

“Ketanji Brown Jackson, I believe she's married to a white Jewish man. Haven't heard Jasmine Crockett talk about that,” adds Whitlock.

“Is Jasmine Crockett holding Byron Donalds to a standard that she doesn't hold leftist politicians to?” he asks.

“Absolutely, and it shows that she's so illogical and just irrational. … This is what they do; they just spew trash talking points that make absolutely no sense because if this was the case, then as you just stated, she would have to hold Kamala and Ketanji Brown [and] Don Lemon … to the same standard, and she doesn't,” says Shemeka.

Crockett’s attack on Donalds, she says, is “because Byron Donalds is not going along with the everyday okie-doke black talking points that they like to push on black people.”

She also condemns Crockett for claiming that Donalds lauded the Jim Crow era as better times.

“That whole Jim Crow is taken completely out of context. … If you listen to the entire thing, that's not what he was saying,” says Shemeka.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

