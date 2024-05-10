Biden admin 'abandoned the people of Hawaii' after Maui fires, Joe Rogan shocked

As Ukraine rakes in billions from the American government, Maui fire victims are still displaced.

Lucky for them, last year they received a $700 one-time payment from the government to help them get back on their feet. Joe Rogan equates the $700 one-time payment to 700 cups of Ramen noodles.

“Who said yes to that? Who allowed that?” Rogan asked Tulsi Gabbard, adding, “At the same time releasing this number where they accidentally had sent Ukraine $6 billion.”

“Yeah, they said, ‘Oh well, we lost track of this $6 billion and so now that we’ve found it because of some accounting error now we can go and send it to Ukraine,'” Gabbard says.

“I remember specifically when the fires had just happened. The White House brought in the director of FEMA to talk to the White House Press Corps and someone asked the question, ‘What are you, FEMA, what are you actually doing for the people who’ve been impacted by this tragedy?’”

“The director stood there with a straight face and proudly said, ‘Well, we have provided a one-time payment of $700 to everyone who has been impacted by this fire or displaced by this fire,’ and that was her big announcement,” Gabbard explains.

“So, we have completely abandoned those people in Hawaii,” Dave Rubin comments, disturbed.





