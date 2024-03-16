1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Indianapolis bar, suspect is on the loose

A person is dead and five others were injured from a shooting at a bar in Indianapolis early Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday at a bar in the Broad Ripple neighborhood of Indianapolis. Officers in the area responded quickly after hearing gunshots being fired. However, the gunman had already fled the crime scene by the time officers got to the bar. Police administered first aid to the victims.

Indianapolis Metro Police Department Commander Matthew Thomas confirmed the death and the injuries that occurred at the Landsharks bar and nightclub.

The fatal shooting victim was rushed to a local hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the deceased victim's name once his family has been notified of his death.

One of the shooting victims drove himself to the hospital.

The hospitalized shooting victims are said to be in stable condition.

All of the victims in the Indianapolis shooting were men.

Police do not have any suspects in custody as of Saturday morning.

Thomas declared, "Violence in our community is absolutely unacceptable."

"Deeply disturbed by the tragic incident early this morning that resulted in one life lost and others injured. Proud of the of the good work done by IMPD officers who responded quickly and provided aid. This morning, detectives continue to actively investigate, "stated Chris Bailey – Chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

WTHR reported, "IMPD said they have not yet located a suspect, but are working to interview witnesses and review video that was recorded by cameras in the area."

Police did not immediately share the circumstances or motive of the shooting. Authorities have yet to provide a description of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call IMPD Detective Steven Gray at 317-327-3475 or by email at Steven.Gray@indy.gov. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Last month, one woman was killed and five others were wounded from a shooting at a Waffle House on the west side of Indianapolis.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!