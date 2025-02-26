10-year-old boy 'fighting for his life' after suffering 'gruesome abuse' from his mother, police say

Florida law enforcement officials said that a 10-year-old boy was dropped off at a hospital with "gruesome" signs of abuse that they believe were caused by his mother.

Kimberly Mills and Andre Dwayne Walker brought the boy to the AdventHealth Waterman hospital in Tavares at about 10 p.m. on Saturday. Mills is the boy's mother, but police have not yet determined her relation to Walker.

'To put it plainly, this child was tortured.'

Hospital officials immediately noticed burn marks and bruises in different stages of healing, indicating that the injuries were inflicted over a period of time. Walker immediately left the hospital while Mills left after learning that police had been contacted. She returned later with the boy's brother.

A detective with the Tavares Police Department grew visibly upset and teared up while describing what officers found when they arrived.

"It is clear to our agency that this child underwent gruesome abuse. He is covered head to toe. Excuse me. He is covered head to toe in various sized bruises that are in various stages of healing. Additionally, he is covered in burn marks," said Det. Courtney Sullivan. "This child underwent further abuse that I am unable to discuss at this time."

The child was air-lifted to a trauma center

"This 10-year-old little boy is fighting for his life. He is in critical condition, and we are unsure which direction his healing will go," Sullivan added. "To put it plainly, this child was tortured."

Mills was booked on suspicion of aggravated child abuse while Walker turned himself in on Monday to the Lake County Sheriff's Office and faces a charge of accessory after the fact aggravated child abuse.

Both were being held without bond. Police said charges may be elevated if the boy doesn't pull through.

Neighbors told WESH-TV that they had never seen any signs of abuse at the home. Police said they obtained key evidence from the house but did not indicate what that evidence included.

Views from outside the home and booking photos can be viewed on the WESH news report on YouTube.

