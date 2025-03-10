2 airplanes venture too close to Trump, Mar-a-Lago for defense agency's comfort

Two aircraft flew too close to President Donald Trump's Florida estate over the weekend, prompting a stern warning from the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

On Friday, Trump left the White House to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, the fifth time he has done so since his second term began in late January. Trump's presence then automatically triggered a temporary flight restriction for the area near Mar-a-Lago, but at least two pilots apparently didn't get the memo.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, one aircraft entered the restricted space. Then a second airplane — described as "a civilian aircraft" — violated the TFR barely 24 hours later, at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, NORAD said in a statement.

In both instances, an F-16 fighter jet from the Continental U.S. NORAD Region was forced to intervene, and according to NORAD, the second aircraft "was safely escorted out of the area."

During these incidents, flares were also used "to draw attention from or communicate with the pilot," NORAD said. These flares, though highly visible, "burn out quickly and completely" and therefore posed "no danger to people on the ground."

Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of NORAD and the U.S. Northern Command, expressed frustration about the apparent security breaches.

"Adherence to TFR procedures is essential to ensure flight safety, national security, and the security of the president," Guillot said in a statement. "The procedures are not optional."

According to NORAD, fully 20 aircraft have violated TFRs near Mar-a-Lago just since Trump took office a few weeks ago. Guillot placed the blame on pilots, claiming they are not doing their duty and keeping apprised of all notices to airmen, often referred to as NOTAMs, posted for the area, "as required by the FAA."

"Pilots, please check NOTAMs!" NORAD pleaded on X.

The news of the apparent TFR violations near Mar-a-Lago comes on the heels of reports of an armed gunman shot by Secret Service agents near the White House early Sunday morning, when Trump was still in Florida. The suspect has been described as emotionally disturbed and possibly "suicidal."

Founded in 1958, NORAD is joint agency between the United States and Canada "charged with the missions of aerospace warning and aerospace control for North America," according to its website. The NORAD leadership team comprises high-ranking members of the U.S. and Royal Canadian Air Forces.

