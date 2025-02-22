2 girls — just 11 and 13 years old — arrested for brutally assaulting woman outside DC train station, police say

Two young girls — just 11 and 13 years old — were arrested for brutally assaulting a woman outside Union Station in Washington, D.C., WRC-TV reported, citing police.

WRC, citing D.C. police, noted that video on social media showed a group of kids repeatedly punching and kicking the woman after she departed the train station.

'There is absolutely zero tolerance for this behavior in our city. Harming our community like this will result in your arrest and prosecution, no matter your age.'

What's more, a girl recorded the assault and encouraged the other suspects to continue their attack, police told WRC.

That's not the half of it, though.

The group actually physically attacked more people who tried to intervene, WRC said.

The attack victims weren't seriously injured, police told WRC.

According to D.C. police, officials learned about videos of the assaults circulating on social media Wednesday — and then discovered that the attack at Union Station was among the assaults posted online, WRC said.

Police haven't indicated when the assault against the woman took place, WRC said.

What happened next?

Detectives identified two of the girls involved and arrested them Thursday, police told WRC.

“There is absolutely zero tolerance for this behavior in our city. Harming our community like this will result in your arrest and prosecution, no matter your age. It is on all of us who care for our young people to ensure they don’t follow this path," Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith said in a news release about the arrests, WRC reported.

The two underage girls — both from northeast D.C. — were charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to riot, simple assault, and disorderly conduct, police told WRC.

The station said police didn't provide information about possible motives for the attack or indicate whether the girls knew the victim of the assault.

Anything else?

Investigators are asking those with information about the assault to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411, WRC added. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible.

This story has been updated.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!