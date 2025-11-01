2 suspects flee 'intentional' 3 a.m. explosion at Harvard Med School

Law enforcement is investigating an explosion at the Harvard University medical school building that appeared to be "intentional," according to multiple reports.

A police officer responded at 2:48 a.m. on Saturday after a fire alarm was activated in the Goldenson building.

The officer reported seeing two people fleeing the scene before locating a fire on the building's fourth floor, where there appeared to be an "intentional" explosion. The officer tried to approach the pair before entering the building.

No injuries were reported, and the Boston police swept the building for "any additional devices" but found none.

The FBI also confirmed that the bureau assisting local law enforcement with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



