25 Dem senators parrot same script in videos slamming Trump, Musk

On Tuesday, 25 Democratic senators released separate videos parroting the same script slamming President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.



In the morning, Senators Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) were mocked by X users for posting videos reciting near-identical lines before Trump's first speech to Congress.

'Who is writing the words that the puppets speak?'

However, as the day unfolded, more than two dozen Democratic senators posted similar videos echoing the same script, including Dick Durbin (Ill.), Chris Coons (Del.), Tammy Baldwin (Wis.), Tammy Duckworth (Ill.), Tim Kaine (Va.), Chris Van Hollen (Md.), Gary Peters (Mich.), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Peter Welch (Vt.), Ben Ray Luján (N.M.), Martin Heinrich (N.M.), Jeff Merkley (Ore.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Brian Schatz (Hawaii), Andy Kim (N.J.), Alex Padilla (Calif.), Mark Warner (Va.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Angela Alsobrooks (Md.), Ed Markey (Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), and Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.).

The senators' videos matched so closely that many followed the same movements for the introduction: reading the first line before taking a seat to continue reading the remainder of the script.

The video opened with a short clip of Trump vowing to lower the cost of living for Americans beginning on the first day of his presidency.

"S*** that ain't true," all of the Democrats stated. "That's what you just saw."

"Since day one of Donald Trump's presidency, prices are up, not down. Inflation is getting worse, not better. The prices of groceries, gas, housing, eggs, they're all getting more expensive. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has done nothing to lower costs for you," they said with slight variations.

"Instead, he's pardoned violent criminals who beat police officers on January 6," the videos continued, cutting from the senators to show a clip from the protest at the Capitol.

"He's letting Elon Musk take a chainsaw to vital government programs. And then, even worse, giving him access to Americans' most sensitive data — Social Security numbers, tax returns, health care bills," the Democrats stated.

They accused Trump and Musk of firing "thousands of essential workers" and freezing funding for "vital programs."

"Why are they doing this? Trump, Musk, DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] are taking these vital services away from you for one reason only: so they can give tax breaks to their billionaires' club," they added.

"Billionaires win; families lose. And that is the truth," the senators concluded.

Musk fired back at the Democratic senators for repeating the same lines.

"They are all actors reading a script," he wrote on X.

In a separate post, he called the senators "lazy propagandists."

"Who is writing the words that the puppets speak? That's the real question," Musk added.

Republican Senator Mike Lee (Utah) also responded to the controversy.

"It's almost like someone's telling Democrats what to say," Lee wrote.