5-year-old girl mauled and killed by dogs she lived with her entire life, police say

California police said that a family's 5-year-old girl was mauled and killed by their dogs and that she had been raised alongside them with no prior incident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said officers were called to the family's home on Palomino Drive in Covina on Sunday at about noon.

'I just can't imagine that on my worst enemy. This is absolutely horrible.'

The found the 5-year-old girl had been attacked by two dogs in the backyard. Los Angeles County Fire paramedics transported the girl to a hospital, where she was declared dead at 1:23 p.m.

Investigators said the two dogs involved in the horrific attack were a 10-year-old rottweiler and a 6-year-old rottweiler mix. One of the other family members had suffered minor injuries.

"The child had been around the dogs her entire life," said Lt. Steven De Jong, according to KABC-TV.

In total, four dogs were taken into custody from the home by officers of L.A. County Animal Control.

One neighbor told KABC that she felt "horrible" for the family.

"I honestly feel like it's Christmas time, I think they have another child, and I just can't imagine that on my worst enemy. This is absolutely horrible," said Allison Cuevas.

She went on to say that she was surprised to find out they owned rottweilers.

"Everybody walks their dog," she added. "I've never once seen rottweilers walking around. I was very, very surprised that there even was rottweilers."

Another neighbor said the family had recently moved into the home over summer.

Scenes from the home can be viewed on the news video report from KABC's channel on YouTube.

