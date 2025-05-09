Did the conclave pick a LIBERAL to be the new pope?

The conclave in the Vatican has elected a new pope, Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago, who has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

And while many are thrilled that the Conclave elected an American pope, others are concerned that his political ideology might lean too far to the left, as Prevost hasn’t been shy about blasting Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric.

He made this clear when he shared an American Magazine article on X titled, “Pope Francis’ letter, JD Vance’s ‘ordo amoris’ and what the Gospel asks of all of us on immigration.”

The article centers around a letter Pope Francis wrote to the bishops of the United States regarding immigration and mass deportation, which was in response to the Trump administration’s focus on the immigration crisis.

The letter from Pope Francis also criticizes JD Vance’s interpretation of “ordo amoris,” which is a theological concept the vice president used in explaining his view on immigration.

“It seems like they could have picked a super conservative, and they went, ‘We’ll pick one that wants to be political again,’” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

“They could have picked a complete looney liberal. I mean, I’m not surprised that he’s different than a conservative on immigration,” BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden counters, though he believes that “a lot of that has to do with wanting to fill the pews in Catholic churches in the United States.”

“The majority of the people, if you go to Catholic churches here, are Hispanic. So part of it is that,” Marsden continues, adding, “It’s nice that it’s an American pope though. I’m going to take that win.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.