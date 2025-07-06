‘Stone-cold communism’: Canadian government seizes hospice center when staff refuses to allow euthanasia

Canada is one of a handful of countries that have legalized active euthanasia — the practice of ending a patient’s life by administering a lethal drug or substance, usually by a physician, at the patient’s request. People in Canada don’t even need a terminal illness to request euthanasia — just an incurable condition they claim causes unbearable suffering.

While this culture of death is already disturbing enough, Canada has now taken to forcing hospice centers to offer euthanasia as an option, even when those facilities are morally or ethically opposed.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn invited Delta Hospice Society Executive Director Angelina Ireland to the show to share the gruesome story of how her palliative care company became a victim of Canadian fascism.

Public-private partnerships, Glenn explains, are the tools of fascists. “They let you do your own thing … and as long as you abide by all of [the government’s] rules you're fine, but the minute you disagree, you don't have a say; they'll throw you out on the streets so fast your head will spin,” he says.

That’s exactly what happened to Ireland’s Delta Hospice Society, which she describes as a 34-year-old privately run palliative care nonprofit that cares for the chronically and terminally ill until “their natural end.” To open the center, the founders raised “$8 million” and obtained “a 35-year land lease with the public health authority.” However, they also received federal dollars to fund “operating costs.”

“Everything went fine until this thing they call the state euthanasia program — called MAID [Medical Assistance in Dying] — came into law,” says Ireland, “and then the province basically came to us and said, ‘You're going to have to start providing euthanasia … because you're getting public money.”’

“We said absolutely not,” she tells Glenn, “at which point … the fascism kicked in. I just call it stone-cold communism.”

When the government “canceled the service agreement,” Delta Hospice Society stood firm and said, “We’ll be fine without your money.”

But that was apparently “the wrong answer,” says Ireland, “because then they went after the lease” that the company “had 25 years left on” and “canceled it.” The buildings Delta Hospice Society had built entirely with private funds were promptly seized.

“They evicted us … from our buildings; they expropriated those assets, which were valued at $8.5 million, kicked us out, and took our stuff,” says Ireland.

But the worst part came next.

“Then they started to operate our hospice, and they put in the euthanasia,” she says.

Although Ireland went to “three very, very prominent lawyers” to explore her options to fight the seizure, all of them told her, “You're not going to win.”

“They advised us again and again and again to just move on, take our punches, take the licking from the government, and move on,” she tells Glenn.

While Delta Hospice Society remains operational, it is still without brick-and-mortar buildings.

The seizure of Ireland’s palliative care facilities over refusing to kill patients, says Glenn, is yet another example of the spirit of death that powers this ever-increasing fascism. Whether it’s the intifada-preaching Islamists, the radical leftists and their love of abortion and sterilizing gender-confused children, or the governments legalizing euthanasia and other assisted suicide practices, the common denominator is that they “take glee in death.”

Ireland agrees, calling Canada’s experience with the legalization of euthanasia a “culling.”

“It's a Canadian cull,” she says. “They're killing the sick, the old, the mentally ill, the disabled veterans, the homeless, the poor, and now they're going after the children.”

“It's truly a national horror for Canadians.”

