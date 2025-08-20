Trump tells Mark Levin what guides him in peace talks, emphasizes need to stop the Russia-Ukraine massacre

President Donald Trump revealed in a Tuesday interview with Blaze Media co-founder Mark Levin what guides him through his diplomatic endeavors as well as what's next for Ukraine, Russia, and America where brokering a lasting peace is concerned.

"You've got a lot of balls in the air with this," said Levin.

"You've got NATO. You got these NATO countries. You've got our national security interests. You've got Russia and Ukraine, their interests, and so forth and so on."

Levin asked, "Is there process here, or do you just kind of go with the flow?"

'Don't forget: That's not easy to overcome when he sees these wack jobs.'

Trump — who alluded in the interview to the conflicts he recently resolved between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cambodia and Thailand, and India and Pakistan, as well as his decisive strikes on Iran and the progress made already regarding the war in Ukraine — indicated that "it's probably instinct more than process."

"I have instincts, and I've lived with my instinct about things. Even running for president, I had an instinct I'd win the first time, and I did even better the second time — as you know, I did much better ... but bad things happened," said Trump.

The president suggested that now his second term "is far more powerful."

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While his instinct has helped bring relative peace to numerous nations around the world, Trump admitted to Levin that based on his previous relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he initially expected that things would have gone more smoothly with the Ukraine peace talks.

"I actually had a good relationship with President Putin [in] the first term despite the fact that we had 'Russia, Russia, Russia,'" said Trump. "Don't forget: That's not easy to overcome when he sees these wack jobs — and he knew it was false because he wasn't involved. Not to say he's an angel, by the way, but he knew it was all a made-up thing, and, you know, he probably thought we were totally crazy, this country."

Trump indicated that while the Russia-Ukraine war has proven more difficult to resolve than other conflicts — certainly more difficult that he first imagined — he had "very successful" meetings with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "and now we'll see how they do."

In the event that Putin and Zelenskyy can't seal the deal, Trump indicated, "I'll probably be able to get it closed. I just want to see what happens at the meeting."

'You're not going to have to worry about that.'

Regardless of the outcome, Trump made clear that the American taxpayer will no longer be on the hook for prolonging the Slavic bloodshed.

Trump bemoaned the hundreds of billions in taxpayer dollars that have been spent on the war, stressing, "We're not going to do that."

Between the rare-earth deal he brokered with Ukraine and his deal with NATO for the military alliance to buy American missiles and weapons, Trump indicated that "we're not spending any money" despite pressure from Zelenskyy, whom he likened to P.T. Barnum, the hoax-pushing showman who co-founded the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

"The whole thing is ridiculous," said Trump. "But more importantly, the death being caused over there is incredible. So we're going to try and stop it, and I think we have a good shot."

At the very least, Trump reassured Levin that whereas the conflict in Ukraine was dragging the world toward nuclear war when former President Joe Biden was in office, "you're not going to have that any more. That's the nice part. You're not going to have to worry about that."