'A debt of gratitude': Trump delivers heartfelt remarks remembering Jimmy Carter

President-elect Donald Trump issued a heartfelt statement following former President Jimmy Carter's passing on Sunday.



Carter passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family. Carter served as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981 and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. At 100 years old, Carter lived longer than any president in American history and had the longest post-presidential retirement of 43 years.

“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” Chip Carter, the former president's son, said in a statement on Sunday.

“My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs," Chip continued. "The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

Many Americans, including the president-elect, set aside their political differences to honor Carter's legacy. In a statement released after Carter's death, Trump extended his condolences to the family and reflected warmly on the former president.

"I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter," Trump said in a Sunday statement. "Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History."

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans," Trump continued. "For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

Over the last few years, Carter had undergone several hospital stays and ultimately decided in February 2023 to remain at home in hospice care. Following his passing, President Joe Biden announced that January 9 would be a national day of mourning for the former president.

"Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time," Trump said. "We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."

