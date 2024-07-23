'He couldn't walk off the stage': Aaron Rodgers mocks Biden for challenging Trump to carry his own golf clubs

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers mocked President Biden for issuing a challenge to Donald Trump to carry his own golf bag if they were to play against each other.

The commentary stemmed from the presidential debate in June, when the two presidents argued over their golf handicaps.

"I'm in very good health. I just won two club championships, not even senior, two regular club championships," Trump bragged.

The current president then said his golf game has come a long way, too.

"I'd be happy to have a driving contest with him. I got my handicap when I was vice president down to a six. By the way, I told you before I'm happy to play golf with if you carry your own bag," Biden replied.

"The biggest lie — that he's a six handicap — of all," Trump added.

'Nothing really ever changes. All they do is just talk about what they're going to do and then nothing.'

The New York Jets star was taking in some golf in Lake Tahoe when he brought up the debate with podcasters Eric Sollenberger and Dan Katz.

"Did you enjoy the debate? Did you watch?" Rodgers asked the hosts.



"Loved the debate," Sollenberger replied. "I watched that; made me fall in love with America. I was, like, we got the two best guys for the job, I'm happy about that."

Rodgers then brought up the presidential golfing conversation.

"When they started talking about golf, Trump just actually said recently a million dollars [bet]; he would give Joe 10 strokes a side."

"My favorite part about it that kind of got under the radar was that Biden's like, get, was 'you got to carry your own bag.' This is a guy who couldn't walk off the stage," he exclaimed.



Since the debate, Biden has dropped out of the race, while Trump has taken to the links with PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau.

"I say get them in singlets, let them wrestle it out," Rodgers joked on "Pardon My Take."



The conversation then free-flowed about golf before eventually transitioning into Rodgers commenting on the back-and-forth support he's received from political parties.

"I saw your tee shot. It wasn't that great," Sollenberger said.

"Ok, which one?" Rodgers asked.



"The one that went way far off to the right, like your politics," the host laughed.



Rodgers took the chance to recall his previous political golfing controversies:

"I love when people try and cancel me. When I play golf with Obama, I was, like, a leftist, and the right try to cancel me. ... Then I was on Team Kennedy, so everybody tried to cancel me politically. Then I didn't shake Trump's hand so the right tried to get after me again, then they realized I actually had shaken his hand, and they reverse course."

Rodgers went on to cite Bernie Sanders in 2016 and the John Podesta emails as times when the populous was able to see into the window of the political parties' true intentions.

"I think politics, I've said from the beginning, is an absolute sham," he explained. "Nothing really ever changes. All they do is just talk about what they're going to do and then nothing. Life doesn't actually get better for any of us, whether it's a Republican or Democrat, and we're still just doing the same f***ing two-party system and not letting Bobby [Kennedy] get in or anybody else."

The group went on to discuss term limits, age limits, and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stock portfolio.

"She's a hell of a stock trader," Rodgers said.

