Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO involved in 'violent' international sex trafficking operation using male models: Feds

A former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO was arrested Tuesday for his alleged participation in an international sex trafficking operation using male models, according to federal prosecutors.

Mike Jeffries, 80, along with his "romantic partner" Matthew Smith and business associate James Jacobson are accused of recruiting the models for the operation. The three defendants were charged with sex trafficking and interstate prostitution.

The suspects reportedly hired a 'secret staff' to maintain events where alleged victims would be provided drugs and alcohol to make it easier to coerce them into sexual activity.

Breon Peace — the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York — said at a news conference in Brooklyn, “To anyone who thinks they can exploit and coerce others by using this so-called casting couch system, this case should serve as a warning: prepare to trade that couch for a bed in federal prison.”

Peace said Jeffries, while he was CEO of Abercrombie and Fitch from 1992 to 2014, used “his power, his wealth, and his influence to traffic men for his own sexual pleasure and that of his romantic partner, Smith.”

Brad Edwards — a civil lawyer representing some of the alleged victims — proclaimed: "These arrests are a huge first step towards obtaining justice for the many victims who were exploited and abused through this sex trafficking scheme that operated for many years under the legitimate cover Abercrombie provided."

The indictment claims that Jeffries and Smith used Jacobsen as well as employees, contractors, and security professionals to run an operation "dedicated to fulfilling their sexual desires and ensuring that their international sex trafficking and prostitution business was kept secret."

The former retail executive and Smith relied on their vast financial resources, Jeffries' power as the CEO of Abercrombie, and numerous people, including Jacobson and a network of employees, contractors, and security professionals, to run a business "that was dedicated to fulfilling their sexual desires and ensuring that their international sex trafficking and prostitution business was kept secret," the indictment alleges.

Peace said the models were told they needed to comply with sexual demands or their modeling careers could suffer. According to the feds, Jeffries and Smith would forcefully subject the alleged victims to violent sexual contact.

Peace said the international sex trafficking operation lasted from at least 2008 until 2015 and allegedly required millions of dollars to support its massive infrastructure to maintain secrecy.

Federal prosecutors identified 15 victims of the sex trafficking operation, but Peace said there are "dozens and dozens" of potential victims.

Peace claimed Jeffries and Smith reportedly employed Jacobson as a “recruiter” to find men and pay them to engage in sex acts.

According to the indictment, Jacobson traveled throughout the U.S. and internationally to recruit men for alleged sex events. Prosecutors said Jacobson required the potential candidates to first engage in sex with him to determine if they were worthy to be passed on to Jeffries and Smith.

The alleged sex events reportedly occurred in New York, London, and Venice.

The indictment claimed that many of the alleged victims were coerced and teased with modeling opportunities.

"In exchange for providing the position of power and unfettered access to corporate funds necessary for Jeffries to sexually terrorize aspiring male models, Abercrombie knowingly and intentionally benefited and received things of value from Jeffries and his sex trafficking operation, including the value Jeffries himself brought to the brand," the lawsuit read.

Smith allegedly would personally select men to be flown to the couple’s homes in the Hamptons or to hotels around the world “to engage in commercial sex,” Peace claimed.



The suspects reportedly hired a "secret staff" to maintain events where alleged victims would be provided drugs and alcohol to make it easier to coerce them into sexual activity. The staff purportedly ensured that the alleged victims handed over their phones and signed nondisclosure agreements.

“Prosecutions like this are really impossible without the bravery of victims who are willing to report what happened to them to law enforcement,” Peace declared.

Brian Bieber — an attorney for Jeffries — told USA Today that his legal team would respond to the allegations "after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse — not the media."

Federal prosecutors stated the investigation began in January after alleged victims filed a civil lawsuit a year prior.

When the accusations first surfaced in 2023, Abercrombie & Fitch said the company was “appalled and disgusted” by the claims and would hire an outside law firm to conduct a review of the allegations.

Jeffries was known for transforming Abercrombie & Fitch into a powerhouse fashion brand. One of the plaintiffs, David Bradberry — former crewman on the reality series "Below Deck" — said Jeffries made Abercrombie successful by the "oversexualization of young men," ABC News reported.

Abercrombie & Fitch declined to provide a comment to ABC News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!