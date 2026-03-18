Adulterous woman who wrote kids' book about grief CONVICTED of fatally poisoning her husband and father of her 3 sons

A Utah woman self-published a book in 2023 titled "Are You With Me?" — the story of a child who loses his father but is comforted by the knowledge that he remains with him in spirit. The description for the book claims it was "written by a loving mother" who personally faced the challenge of guiding "children through the difficult experience of losing a loved one."

The problem? The 35-year-old author, Kouri Richins, was just convicted of murdering her husband and the father of her three sons.

'Eric had to die.'

A Utah jury of eight unanimously found Richins guilty Monday of aggravated murder for lethally dosing her husband for pecuniary gain on March 4, 2022; attempted aggravated murder for trying to kill her husband on Valentine's Day 2022; two counts of insurance fraud; and one count of forgery.

Kouri Richins faces 25 years to life in prison without parole for the aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder convictions.

Prosecutors called scores of witnesses who helped paint a portrait of an adulterous and conniving woman who racked up millions of dollars in debt; whose real estate business was on the rocks; who lacked rights to several of Eric Richins' assets in the event of a divorce per the terms of a prenuptial agreement; and who fantasized about her husband's death.

"She did not have the money to leave Eric or the money to salvage her business," prosecutor Brad Bloodworth said in his closing argument, CNN reported. "Kouri Richins is an intensely ambitious person. She is a risk-taker. There was a way forward — Eric had to die."

The victim's life reportedly was insured for over $2 million through numerous policies, including a policy that prosecutors said Kouri Richins applied for fraudulently.

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"Kouri Richins wanted to murder Eric Richins, thus took out an insurance policy on his life to get money for murdering Eric Richins," Bloodworth said. "Then she murdered Eric Richins, and then she submitted a claim to get the money."

Wendy Lewis — Kouri Richins' defense attorney — challenged the monetary motive, suggesting that Eric Richins was of more use to Kouri Richins alive as evidenced by the fact that "Kouri spent that life insurance within a matter of weeks and was still in debt."

Prosecutors said Richins added fentanyl to a Moscow mule drink that she gave her 39-year-old husband, and a toxicologist testified that the victim's blood contained five times the minimum level of a fatal dose of fentanyl, CourtTV reported.

Bloodworth provided a reminder in court that Carmen Lauber, a house cleaner who worked for Kouri Richins, testified that Richins asked her repeatedly in 2022 for illicit pills — pills she procured for Richins both prior to the Valentine's Day murder attempt and days before Eric Richins' death.

In addition to hearing about an apparent attempt on the part of Richins to pin the purchase of the illicit drugs on Lauber, jurors reportedly heard at trial that a forensic examination of Richins' phone revealed internet searches about how to delete iPhone messages as well as about death benefit insurance payouts and fentanyl poisoning.

The jury reportedly also saw the romantic messages exchanged between Richins and her then-lover, Robert Grossmann, including messages from Richins about their future together.

A spokesman for the Richins family said the victim's sons will remain in the custody of his family and that his family was "relieved" by the verdict.

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The victim's obituary stated in 2022, "Eric was a family man, who always strove to be the absolute best father and husband. He was an attentive and loving father to his three sons Carter (9), Ashton (7), and Weston (5), and a devoted husband to the love of his life, and wife of nine years, Kouri (Darden) Richins. Eric did absolutely everything in his power to provide his family with every possible opportunity to learn, grow, and have fun."

Richins is scheduled for sentencing on May 13.

She also has been separately charged with multiple counts of mortgage fraud, money laundering, forgery, and issuing a bad check along with a single count of communication fraud, KSTU-TV reported.

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