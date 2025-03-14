AG Bondi targets Tesla vandals — vows to expose bankrollers of destruction

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday that the Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the recent Tesla vandalism incidents.



Bondi discussed with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo how President Donald Trump's administration is ending the weaponization of the federal government against political opponents.

'We have people we're locking up.'

"When we say we're ending the weaponization, we're ending it. People will be held accountable," Bondi stated.

She highlighted leftists' ongoing attacks on Elon Musk, one of Trump's senior advisers tasked with slashing wasteful spending and rooting out fraud.

In recent weeks, Tesla vehicles, charging stations, and dealerships nationwide have faced rising incidents of vandalism in protest of the CEO's work with the administration.

Last week, a suspect threw Molotov cocktails at a Tesla charging station in South Carolina. Over the weekend, several Tesla Cybertrucks at a Washington dealership were vandalized with spray paint. On Thursday, gunshots were fired at an Oregon Tesla dealership, causing "extensive damage to cars and showroom windows," the Associated Press reported. A similar incident occurred the previous week at the same dealership.

Bondi told Bartiromo, "I've already directed an investigation be opened to see how is this being funded. Who is behind this?"

"We have people we're locking up on that. We have someone in jail right now from one of the dealerships. They threw a Molotov cocktail through a dealership. They're looking at up to 20 years in prison," Bondi said. "If you're going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything — you better watch out because we're coming after you."

"If you're funding this, we're coming after you," Bondi added. "We're going to find out who you are."

Musk has accused ActBlue and its funders, including leftist billionaire George Soros and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, of subsidizing the Tesla vandalism incidents.

He wrote in a post on X, "An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla 'protests': Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America."

"ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations. This week, 7 ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel," he added.

In a post on X, Hoffman responded to Musk's claims, "Just one more of Elon's false claims about me: I never funded anyone for Tesla protests."

"I don't condone violence. But it's clear Americans are angry at him – it's easier to explain away their anger, than to accept that actions have consequences," he added.

ActBlue did not respond to a request for comment from Forbes. Soros did not respond to Fox News Digital.